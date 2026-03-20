Liberia: Freeport of Monrovia Rebounds - APM Terminals Records 40 Percent Growth Amid Major Overhaul

Monrovia, March 20 - Liberia's main gateway for trade, the Freeport of Monrovia, is undergoing a significant operational transformation, with APM Terminals Liberia reporting a 40 percent increase in activity amid renewed investment, improved efficiency, and rising demand for port services.

The disclosure was made on Thursday, March 19, by the company's Managing Director, Rochid Baho, during a media briefing that positioned the port not only as an entry point for goods but also as a critical pillar of Liberia's economic stability.

"Everything that comes into this country passes through here," Baho said at the briefing held at APM Terminals Liberia headquarters. "If the port works efficiently, the economy works efficiently."

Backed by its global parent company, APM Terminals, headquartered in the Netherlands, the Liberia operation has intensified efforts to modernize port operations, expand cargo-handling capacity, and improve vessel turnaround time.

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Baho noted that since taking over operations under challenging conditions marked by slow processes and external pressures, the company has reversed earlier inefficiencies, driving growth, restoring stability, and strengthening confidence among international shipping lines.

"We came in at a difficult time," he said. "But today, we are seeing progress, real, measurable progress."

He explained that infrastructure upgrades and expanded capacity have been central to the turnaround, supported by investments in modern cargo-handling equipment and marine pilot boats to improve efficiency and reduce vessel waiting time.

Despite the heavy investment in machinery, Baho emphasized that the workforce remains the company's most valuable asset.

"It is not the equipment that delivers performance, it is the people," he said. "Our employees are committed, and they continue to go the extra mile."

While celebrating the gains, the Managing Director cautioned that external shocks could threaten continued progress, pointing to global conflicts and economic uncertainty as potential drivers of rising fuel prices and supply disruptions that could affect port operations and Liberia's broader economy.

"There is a real risk of increased costs and possible fuel shortages," he warned. "What happens globally will inevitably affect us here."

Speaking on operations, Head of Operations Etienne Saint-Jean noted that the port now has the technical capacity to handle a wide range of cargo, including heavy machinery, mining equipment, and bulk commodities.

"We are no longer limited to container operations," Saint-Jean said. "We have the equipment and expertise to handle complex cargo efficiently and safely."

He disclosed that the port recently completed a major vessel operation within four days, underscoring improved productivity and coordination.

Impact on Prices and Supply Chains

Given Liberia's heavy reliance on imports, port efficiency has direct implications for the cost of living. Improved cargo discharge and logistics are helping stabilize the supply of essential goods such as rice, cement, and industrial materials.

Head of Commercial Thomas Moore, speaking during the briefing and subsequent tour of the facility, said the company is prioritizing faster vessel turnaround and streamlined clearance processes to ensure goods move efficiently from port to market.

"The port plays a critical role in ensuring that essential commodities are available and affordable," Moore said. "Efficiency here translates directly into impact for the Liberian people."

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He added that digital innovations, including an online customer portal, are reducing delays and improving access to port services for importers and exporters.

Marine Pilot Sam Jabbah also highlighted ongoing training initiatives aimed at strengthening local expertise and preparing Liberian professionals to manage increasingly complex maritime operations.

While Liberia seeks to attract investment in mining, construction, and manufacturing, stakeholders say the Freeport of Monrovia's performance will remain crucial.

Each shipment of industrial equipment, each container of goods, and each efficiently handled vessel contributes to strengthening the country's economic outlook.

For APM Terminals Liberia, the message is clear: the port is no longer just a transit point, but a strategic engine of national growth--one that is steadily gaining momentum.