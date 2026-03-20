Ghana: NLC Secures Injunction Against Striking Clogsag

The High Court of Justice, Industrial Labour Division in Accra, has granted an interlocutory injunction restraining the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) from continuing their strike action that began on March 9, 2026.

The injunction was issued following an ex-parte application by the National Labour Commission, supported by an affidavit sworn by Bernice Anowaa Welbeck. Counsel for the Commission, Alexander Owusu Jnr, appeared in court to present the motion.

The court directed that the respondents, including CLOGSAG executives, members, agents, and employees, halt all strike activities with effect from March 18, 2026.

The injunction is valid for 10 days, within which period the parties are expected to engage in negotiations to resolve their differences and restore normal operations in the civil and local government sector.

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Justice Joshua Caleb Abaidoo of the High Court delivered the ruling, which has been certified as a true copy by the Registrar of the Labour Court in Accra.

The court's decision is aimed at providing a temporary solution to the disruption caused by the strike, while ensuring that both the National Labour Commission and CLOGSAG engage constructively to find a lasting resolution to their dispute.

Government business across the country largely grounded to a halt following the nationwide strike called by the leadership of CLOGSAG.

The almost a week strike disrupted activities at numerous Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), just a day after it began.

A visit by The Ghanaian Times to several MDAs and MMDAs offices revealed that most offices were closed, while those that were open showed minimal official activity.