Ghana: Freddie Blay Granted Bail By Koforidua High Court

A FORMER Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Freddie Blay, was yesterday granted GH¢800,000 with two sureties bail by the High Court in Koforidua over a land dispute at Kitase of the Eastern Region.

Mr Blay was remanded in Police custody for three weeks on Monday when he appeared before a Circuit Court at Akpropong, also in the Eastern Region, for allegedly demolition a property in dispute.

His lawyers, led Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, appealed the decision of the circuit court at the High Court in Koforidua on Wednesday and it was upheld.

Mr Dame argued that Mr Blay had never been notified of the pendency of the criminal charges against him, and for that matter, could never have evaded the processes of the law.

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Further, he stated that the denial of bail to Freddie Blay in the circumstances of the case, was most unwarranted.

Mr Dame told the court that his client is a senior citizen with sufficient ties in Ghana who cannot by any means be expected to abscond from the jurisdiction or avoid trial.

He said Mr Blay is a lawyer of more than 48 years standing at the Bar, who has also served the nation in many distinguished capacities in different branches of government.

Mr Dame told the court that his client had a fixed place of abode known to all having been the chairman of a leading political party in Ghana.

He submitted that the facts of the case as led by the prosecution were manifestly weak and not one in respect of which he would not avail himself for trial.

"Clearly, on the facts led by the prosecution, Freddie Blay did not destroy any property. There was actually no property on the land, in the first place, to be destroyed.

The prosecution's case shows that the person who allegedly committed the act in question was not Freddie Blay," Mr Dame added.

Mr Blay was rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention moments after he was remanded by the Akpropong Circuit Court on Monday.