Ghana: 158 Benefit From Assemblies of God Free Medical Outreach in Ashanti Region

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, and his wife, Lady Mrs Monica Wengam, have sponsored a free medical outreach for retired ministers, their spouses, and widows of deceased pastors in the Ashanti Region.

The outreach, which benefited 158 people, was held on Friday, at the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Kumasi.

Medical services were provided by the Cedar Medical Outreach Team from Cedar Mountain Chapel in East Legon.

During the event, Rev. Wengam expressed appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices made by retired ministers, their spouses, and the widows of deceased ministers who have faithfully served the church over the years.

According to him, the initiative was a way of showing gratitude for their years of service and ensuring that their health and well-being were cared for. He also encouraged them to continue praying for Assemblies of God, Ghana and the nation.

In addition to receiving medical care, each beneficiary was served a hot lunch and given an undisclosed cash gift.

This is the second time Rev. Stephen Wengam and his wife have organised and sponsored such a medical outreach for retired ministers and their respective families in the region.