Ghana: Captain One Golf Society Holds Maiden Future Champions Awards

The Captain One Golf Society has successfully organised its maiden Future Champions End-of-Season Awards Ceremony for young golfers under its Captain One Golf Kids programme.

The ceremony, held at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi, brought together young golfers, caregivers, coaches and invited guests who gathered to celebrate the progress of the young golfers and recognise their dedication throughout the golfing season.

Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah, President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society, commended the young participants for their enthusiasm, discipline and passion for the game.

He said the Future Champions Awards was instituted to reward hard work, encourage consistency and motivate the golfers to strive for excellence.

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Mr Ayeh Appiah thanked the Committee Members of the society, the Executives and members of the Royal Golf Club for the platform to make their dreams a reality.

"Most importantly, we remain grateful for the blessings and inspiration of His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, whose leadership and vision continue to inspire initiatives that support the development of young people."

Professor Bernard Baiden, Operations Manager of the Captain One Golf Kids programme, also commended the initiators of the project for giving a life choice to the young ones.

As part of the event, a ceremonial competition was played among the young golfers with Zakiyah Hudu winning Group A with a net score of 34, followed by Fadilatu Adam with 36, Ayisha Aminu with 40, Gifty Baba with 41, Jennifer Satura with 41, and Modesta Satura with 42.

In Group B, Pauline Akwokame led with a net score of 32, followed by Esther Attah with 33, Jessica Torheptey, Paula Akwokame, and Asana Adam all followed with a net score of 37 while Francisca Opoku finished the group with a net score of 53.