Ghana: Can Heart of Lions Prey On Hearts of Oak?

Raymond Gripman and Razak Simpson have shown remarkable improvement in their performances of late and that is clearly showing in their defensive structure.

The battle of the 'hearts' is expected to be waged tomorrow at the Kpando Stadium where local side, Heart of Lions, engage Accra Hearts of Oak to herald matches of Match day 26 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Both sides are struggling to maintain a comfortable spot at the top ranks of the table and that battle will certainly continue in the 'den' of the lions where very few visitors have visited and left unscathed.

The Lions have enjoyed a good run at home this season but the Phobians are likely to present a different proposition as the battle to jump to the top intensifies.

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The Phobians had a good day in their last home tie but once again, failed to convert many of the chances that came their way.

They may leave Kpando empty handed if that trend continues because the Lions have what it takes to poke the balls home with Kojo Obeng Jr in the saddle.

Eleven Wonders may be playing at home but that offers no guarantee of a win as they welcome Samartex in their game tomorrow.

For the home team, it has been a difficult battle, attempting to navigate the throes of relegation with about five other clubs.

But, unlike the others, Eleven Wonders have consistently occupied the bottom spot from the first round of the competition.

Mathematically, they may have a chance to escape but require a miracle. If they have plans of climbing from that precarious position, then they must stage a long winning run, starting with tomorrow's clash against FC Samartex in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

The Ashanti region derby is slated for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium where struggling Asante Kotoko stay at home to play high-flying Nations FC.

Since their entry into the elite stage of Ghana football, Nations FC have been a thorn in the flesh of the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko, since their loss to Hearts of Oak, have not been themselves again, dropping points in games they were expected to win.

Against Nations FC, a return to winning ways cannot be certain, considering the stubborn nature of Dr Kwame Kyei's side who have continually offered a stiffer opposition to the Asanteman warriors.

They look like a side tipped to record at least a draw in this encounter; but the only fear would be Kotoko's ability to rise to the occasion when the stakes are high.

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It will be the turn of Dreams FC to test the title resolve of Medeama SC as they oblige them to the Tuba Astro Turf in another clash expected to produce a lot of thrills.

Medeama have struggled in recent times and have remained at the top of the table under circumstances that can only be explained by the gods of football.

Strangely, they have survived by shocking losses and draws by their closest challengers, Gold Stars and Hearts of Oak.

It was last weekend's FA Cup win from the shoot-outs that has reignited the team's morale and one expects them to keep their guards up.

A further slip could see them be overtaken by Gold Stars, who would also be involved in a tricky encounter against visiting Vision FC.

Berekum Chelsea's quest for survival will continue on Sunday as they play host to Karela United; All Blacks are favourites against Hohoe United while Bechem United would be involved in a tough home encounter against Aduana FC.