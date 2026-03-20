The Rent Control Department has set April 1 for the full implementation of the Rent Act, 1963, as amended in 2020, warning that landlords who demand more than the stipulated six months' rent advance will be prosecuted.

The move forms part of efforts to enforce existing rent laws and protect tenants from the burden of excessive advance rent demands.

The Acting Rent Commissioner, Mr Frederick Opoku, who disclosed this in an interview monitored by The Ghanaian Times, described the practice of charging one to two years' rent in advance as illegal and unfair.

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"The law is clear! Advance rent should not exceed six months. We will strictly enforce it, and offenders will be prosecuted," he stressed.

Mr Opoku said the department had intensified public education in recent weeks and would, from April 1, shift focus to full enforcement.

He noted that under the Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), as amended, landlords who contravene the law risk a fine of up to 500 penalty units, a prison term of up to two years, or both.

He added that the department would collaborate with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to ensure compliance nationwide and urged tenants to report violations.

Mr Opoku emphasised that strict adherence to the law would promote fairness in the rental market and ease financial pressure on tenants, particularly in urban centres.

While many tenants have welcomed the move, some landlords have raised concerns ahead of the enforcement date.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, a trader at Madina, Ms Efua Mensah, said the directive would bring relief to tenants.

"Sometimes landlords ask for two years' rent before you can get a room. Many people cannot raise that kind of money at once. If the six-month rule is enforced, it will help a lot," she stated.

A university graduate searching for accommodation at Kasoa, Mr Samuel Tetteh, said the policy could make it easier for young people to settle after school.

"When you finish school and start work, the first challenge is rent. The advance is too high. This will really help people like us," he mentioned.

A hairdresser at Lapaz, Ms Etornam Agbega, said she had recently paid a one-year advance because she urgently needed accommodation.

"I didn't know about this policy. If it had come earlier, it would have helped me, but I'm happy something is being done now," she said.

However, a landlord at Dansoman, Mr Kofi Badu, said advance rent was often used to maintain properties.

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"Most of us depend on the advance to repair our houses or complete building projects. If it is reduced to six months, then there should be some support for landlords," he said.

At Ashaiman, Mrs Janet Asare cautioned that the policy could lead to higher monthly rents.

"If we cannot take long advances, some landlords may increase the rent to make up for it," she mentioned.

Another landlord, Mr Francis Lartey, called for more public education on the directive.

"This is the first time I'm hearing about it. There should be more education so landlords understand what is required," he said.