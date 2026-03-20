Ghana: NYPD Delegation Engages Ghana Police On Security Cooperation

A senior delegation from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) has visited Accra for high-level engagements with the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to strengthen operational cooperation and professional exchange between the two institutions.

The delegation was received at the Police Headquarters by the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and members of the Police Management Board (POMAB).

Discussions between the two sides focused on contemporary policing challenges and opportunities for collaboration in modern law enforcement practices.

Key among the issues discussed was the use of technology in policing, including data-driven policing models, digital investigative tools, and integrated intelligence platforms to support operational decision-making.

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IGP Mr Yohuno (fourth from right), with some senior police officers and the delegation

The delegations also discussed officer safety and welfare, emphasising the importance of training, equipment, and institutional support systems to enhance operational effectiveness.

Police accountability within a democratic system also featured prominently in the discussions. The NYPD delegation shared experiences on transparency, internal oversight, and building public trust, while the GPS highlighted reforms and accountability mechanisms within Ghana's policing framework.

A key outcome of the meeting was discussions on a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions to facilitate information sharing, training opportunities, and cooperation in tackling transnational crime.

The NYPD delegation also held working engagements with officials of the Criminal Investigation Department, the INTERPOL Accra National Central Bureau, and the Police Intelligence Directorate, focusing on intelligence coordination and investigative collaboration.

The team further paid courtesy calls on the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau, Charles Alhassan Kipo, and the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the United States, Accra, Rolf Olson.