Ghana: GAF Holds Mission Accomplishment Parade for Ert Coy 1

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has held a mission accomplishment parade for the Army Engineer Reconstruction Team (ERT) Company 1 (COY 1) following the successful completion of a humanitarian reconstruction mission in Jamaica.

The parade, held at the 48 Engineers Parade Square, Wajir Barracks, Teshie in Accra on Tuesday, marked the return of the 54-member engineering contingent deployed on December 16, 2025, after Hurricane Melissa.

A statement issued by the GAF and shared with The Ghanaian Times in Accra said the contingent was officially welcomed back by the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, President John Dramani Mahama.

President Mahama, in his address, commended the contingent for their professionalism, discipline, and dedication, which led to the successful execution of their assignment.

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He noted that the deployment formed part of Ghana's commitment to international humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and said the mission had further strengthened bilateral cooperation between Ghana, Jamaica, and other Caribbean countries.

During the parade, President Mahama presented a citation to the contingent in recognition of their outstanding service and successful completion of their mission, which contributed significantly to recovery efforts and improved living conditions in affected communities.

He also congratulated the Officer Commanding ERT COY 1, Colonel Emmanuel Asia, for his exemplary leadership, which he said reflected the high standards of professionalism within the Ghana Armed Forces.

The statement said the contingent undertook reconstruction works in the Saint Elizabeth Parish of Jamaica, including Middle Quarters, Black River, Thorton, and adjoining communities.

President Mahama inspecting the contingent at the parade

Present at the ceremony were the Deputy Minister of Defence, Ernest Brogya Gen, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, Service Chiefs, senior officers of the Armed Forces, families of the troops, and pupils from selected schools within the Wajir Barracks enclave.

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