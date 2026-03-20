Liberia: Jica-Backed Project to Improve Port Access, Ease Congestion

Efforts to ease traffic congestion and improve access to the main seaport received a major boost on Wednesday as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Ministry of Public Works advanced plans for the long-anticipated Japan Freeway Extension Project.

The project, which targets the critical corridor from the Gabriel Tucker Bridge to the Freeport of Monrovia, is expected to significantly enhance traffic flow, reduce travel time, and facilitate smoother movement of goods to and from the country's busiest commercial hub.

The renewed momentum follows a high-level courtesy visit by a JICA delegation from its headquarters, led by Tanaka Kenji. He was accompanied by Watanabe Takaki and Ishijima Tadayuki.

The delegation held talks with Public Works Minister Roland Layfette Giddings, along with Deputy Minister for Technical Services Prince D. Tambah and Deputy Minister for Administration A. Samuka Dunnoh.

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A key highlight of the meeting was the presentation of an Authorization to Pay for the Japanese contractor, signaling that critical administrative processes are being finalized ahead of the commencement of construction works along the corridor.

Technical discussions also involved key project personnel, including Special Project Implementation Team (SPIT) Coordinator Immanuel Freeman and Project Engineer Aruna Bangura, who provided updates on readiness and coordination mechanisms for the project rollout.

Beyond the freeway extension, Minister Giddings presented the Ministry's five-year strategic plan, outlining Liberia's broader vision for road infrastructure development. Deputy Minister Tambah, in turn, highlighted a range of pipeline projects being positioned for possible Japanese investment, signaling the government's intent to deepen cooperation with JICA.

The visit forms part of JICA's ongoing mission to strengthen its partnership with Liberia, particularly in infrastructure development--a key driver of economic growth. Once completed, the freeway extension is expected to not only ease congestion in Monrovia but also improve trade efficiency by providing faster and more reliable access to the Freeport.

With preparations advancing and bilateral cooperation strengthening, the JICA-backed freeway project is increasingly seen as a transformative initiative that could reshape urban mobility and boost economic activity in Liberia's capital.