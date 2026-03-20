Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitr - Labour Party Urges Unity, Hope, National Responsibility

20 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By John Alechenu

Abuja — The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, hope, and collective responsibility as Muslims across the country celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

In a message issued on Friday to mark the end of Ramadan, Usman urged citizens to reflect on the state of the nation and their individual roles in building a better future.

"At this critical point in our nation's journey, I urge all Nigerians to use this moment for sober reflection on the state of our country and the role each of us must play in building a better future," she said.

She stressed that both leaders and citizens share a collective responsibility in addressing national challenges, calling for renewed commitment to integrity, hard work, and patriotism.

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While acknowledging issues such as insecurity and economic hardship, Usman expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its challenges through unity and determination.

"While we acknowledge the challenges confronting our nation, it is important that we do not lose hope. I remain confident that, with unity of purpose and renewed commitment, there shall indeed be light at the end of the tunnel," she added.

The LP chairman encouraged Nigerians to uphold values of peace, unity, and progress, noting that national development requires the active participation of all citizens.

She also wished Muslim faithful a peaceful, joyful, and blessed Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

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