Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitr - a Call to Unity, Progress - Labour Party

20 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By John Alechenu'

Abuja — The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman, has sent a message of hope and unity to Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, as the country joins the global Muslim community to mark the end of Ramadan.

In a message to Nigerians on Friday, Usman urged citizens to reflect on the country's state and their role in building a better future, emphasising the importance of collective responsibility, integrity, hard work, and patriotism.

Usman said, "At this critical point in our nation's journey, I urge all Nigerians to use this moment for sober reflection on the state of our country and the role each of us must play in building a better future.

"From policymakers to everyday citizens, we all share a collective responsibility to contribute our quota towards making Nigeria work.

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"While we acknowledge the challenges confronting our nation - from insecurity to economic hardship - it is important that we do not lose hope.

"I remain confident that, with unity of purpose and renewed commitment, there shall indeed be light at the end of the tunnel.

"As we look to leaders for direction and accountability, we must also recognise our individual obligations as citizens to uphold the values of integrity, hard work, and patriotism."

She encouraged citizens to uphold values of peace, unity, and progress and to recognise their individual obligations to contribute to Nigeria's development.

The LP Chairman wished all Muslim faithful a peaceful, joyful, and blessed Eid-el-Fitr celebration and encouraged reflection on how to make Nigeria better.

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