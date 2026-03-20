Liberia: LNTA Launches Three-Week Comprehensive Training Ahead of Awareness Campaign

Monrovia — The Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA) has launched a comprehensive three-week capacity-building training program ahead of its upcoming roadshow awareness campaign, aimed at strengthening staff competencies across key operational departments.

The training, which forms part of LNTA's strategic efforts to revitalize Liberia's tourism sector, covers critical areas including Licensing and Registration, Marketing, Community-Based Tourism (CBT), Eco-Tourism, Coastal Tourism, and Tour Guiding.

Speaking at the opening session, Deputy Director General, Atty. Dogba Norris, emphasized that the initiative is designed to enhance staff professionalism, deepen industry knowledge, and align operations with global tourism standards.

He noted that the program will equip participants with practical tools, innovative approaches, and best practices necessary to drive sustainable tourism development.

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Facilitator Isaac John Padmore, who is the Assistant Director for Registration and Licensing, highlighted the importance of the training, stating that LNTA staff play a vital role as ambassadors of Liberia's tourism industry. He stressed that improved capacity and performance will positively influence how visitors and stakeholders perceive Liberia as a destination.

The three-week training will focus on service excellence, collaboration, innovation, and the promotion of Liberia's rich cultural and natural heritage. It is expected to strengthen institutional efficiency and position LNTA to better deliver on its mandate of developing and promoting tourism nationwide.

Participants have welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful in enhancing their skills and boosting confidence to effectively contribute to the growth of Liberia's tourism sector.