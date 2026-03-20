Liberia Red Cross Pledges Aid After Fire Razes Bethel Town

Cestos, Rivercess County — The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has announced immediate support for Bethel Town in Dodian District after a devastating fire destroyed 24 homes and 27 kitchens, leaving more than 150 women and children homeless.

The blaze forced families to sleep under the open sky, with many crowding into a town hall and two surviving houses. Others remain outdoors in unsafe, congested conditions that threaten outbreaks of disease, including malaria.

In a release, Chief Executive Officer of LNCS, Gregory Blamoh, during his visit to the county, said the institution support to the people of Bethel Town is more than charity

Said Blamoh said, "Our support to the people of Bethel Town is more than charity it is a lifeline. It is a chance to give back dignity and stop a child from sleeping in the cold."

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The Executive Director pledged to provide shelter materials to each affected household, including three bundles of zinc, cement, and nails to help rebuild homes. As part of its vision for safer communities, the organization will work with residents to transition from traditional mud-dug houses to more durable dirt brick structures.

In addition, Red Cross will supply a manual dirt brick molding machine, wheelbarrows, diggers, shovels, and other essential tools, while skilled local technicians and contractors will guide the rebuilding process.

"This tragedy is a painful reminder of how quickly lives can be shattered," Blamoh said. "In the spirit of humanity and solidarity, we extend our empathy to the people of Bethel Town and call for increased support for their recovery."

Blamoh emphasized the Red Cross's concern for vulnerable groups, including women, children, the elderly, and those with existing health conditions.

"These are mothers, fathers, and children who once had shelter, food, and dignity--now reduced to sleeping outdoors with nothing. They may be far away, but they are not forgotten," he said.

He stressed that its intervention goes beyond rebuilding infrastructure. "It is about restoring dignity and values as families build back better," the organization noted, framing the effort as both immediate relief and a pathway to resilience.

Blamoh expressed gratitude to its partners, including the Swedish Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), for their initial support.

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While the county, Blamoh also met with County Superintendent Byron W. Sahnwea to discuss collaboration and called on other organizations to join in solidarity.

"Recovery begins with solidarity. We encourage everyone, partners, organizations, and individuals to stand with Bethel. Whether through collaboration with the Red Cross or direct intervention, your support is crucial to help families recover better," Blamoh said.

In response, Sahnwea welcomed the intervention, praised the Red Cross for being the first organization to arrive on the ground.

"We are deeply thankful to the Red Cross for demonstrating true humanity. Your presence here means a great deal to the people of Bethel Town," he said.

Sahnwea added, "You are the first to come on the ground to show empathy and announce such significant support for recovery with hope and dignity. We assure you of our full cooperation and commitment to work together to ensure the success of this intervention."