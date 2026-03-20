Nigeria: Shettima Present As Borno Witnesses Peaceful Eid Prayers Amid Tight Security

The 2026 Eid el-Fitr sallah festival was observed peacefully across Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, despite the fear over the renewed bomb explosions and attacks on residents and military formations across the state.

It was also observed that almost all the Eid Grounds witnessed tight security, even as the State Police Command had already ordered the restriction of Tricycles (Keke Napep) from 6am to 12pm throughout today (Friday), but immediately after the Eid Prayers, quite a number of tricycle riders defied the order plying major roads and streets within the metropolis.

Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived at Ramat Square Eid Ground in Maiduguri, Borno State, and joined Muslim faithful for the Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

At the Ramat Eid Ground, shortly after the two Rakaat Prayers, Vice-President Kashim Shettima appreciated God and urged Nigerians to continue to pray for peace, leadership of the country and development, while reaffirming the federal government's commitment to protect the lives and property of the citizenry across the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He noted that without peace, there wouldn't be development, while praying for the repose of souls of those who died during the multiple explosions and attacks in some communities of Borno State and other parts of the country.

The Vice President is in the company of Governor Babagana Zulum, the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Usman Kadafur, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin, and a delegation of federal and state officials, including Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, Senator Ali Ndume, Hon. Usman Zannah, Hon. Abdulkadir Rahis, Hon. Bukar Talba, and Hon. Uba Ahmadu Maigari, Minister of State for Regional Development. Also in attendance are members of the Borno State Executive Council and prominent party chieftains.

The two Rakaat Congregational prayer was led by the Imam Idaini of Borno, Imam Shettima Saleh, who in his sermon (Khutba) enjoined all Muslims to continue to pray for peace in the state, region and country at large.

The Borno Imam Idaini also urged the Muslim community to ensure they perform their Zakatil Fitri as commanded, due to its significance and blessings, while calling on Muslims to also endeavour to observe Shitta Shawwal (Fasting for 6 days) in the month of Shawwal to complement the one-month Ramadan Fast as commanded by Allah (God).

Imam Shettima reminded people of the virtues of selflessness, discipline, unity and renewed commitment to the values of peace, generosity and selflessness that Islam teaches.