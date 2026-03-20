Ghana: Shea Industry Key to 24-Hour Economy

THE Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, yesterday launched the Shea 2026 Conference to collaborate with Ghana's 24-Hour Economy initiative, part of the national strategy designed to boost productivity, create jobs, and drive industry growth to encourage businesses and services to operate round the clock.

The minister said the shea industry had the potential to address critical developmental challenges such as women empowerment, food security, and industrialisation.

Launching the conference in Tamale on Tuesday, Mr Mburidiba stated that the region was not only home to millions of shea trees but also to the hardworking women and communities whose knowledge, labour and resilience sustain one of the most important natural value chains in West Africa.

"Today's launch is not just the announcement of Shea 2026 but it represents a commitment to elevate the shea sector, strengthen partnerships across borders and ensure that the economic and environmental value of shea continues to benefit the people who depend on it most," he explained.

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The Regional Minister commended the Global Shea Alliance and Shea Network Ghana for continued dedication to building a stronger and more inclusive shea industry in Ghana.

Mr Mburidiba said the shea tree was often called 'women's gold.' For generations, it has provided livelihoods, food security and economic opportunity for rural communities across northern Ghana and the wider Sahel. According to him, in this country alone, hundreds of thousands of women were engaged in collecting, processing and trading shea kernels and shea butter.

He said through their work they supported families, educated children, and contributed significantly to the rural economy, and yet the shea sector was evolving.

The minister added that shea is a globally traded commodity valued by the food, cosmetics, and personal care industries around the world. He noted that Ghana has currently become one of the leading suppliers of high-quality shea kernels and butter to international markets.

Again, Mr Mburidiba stated that the growing demand presents an enormous opportunity for this country, particularly for the Northern Region, to strengthen value addition, expand exports, and create new economic opportunities for the people.

He said Ghana was advancing an important national economic reset aimed at strengthening productivity, expanding investment, and unlocking new opportunities across key sectors of the economy.

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"The shea industry has a clear and important role to play in this reset, particularly in driving rural economic growth, supporting women entrepreneurs and expanding Ghana's export potential," he added.

The minister also mentioned that stakeholders need to ensure that this growth is sustainable, inclusive, and beneficial to local communities.

The main event would take place from April 27-29, 2026 at the Accra International Conference in Accra. The Conference remains the leading global platform for dialogue and business in the shea sector with the theme: 'Beyond Borders.'

The 2026 edition would focus on strengthening cross-border collaboration, responding to evolving regional policies, and unlocking new opportunities across food, cosmetics, and industrial markets.

The Board Chairman of Shea Network Ghana, Mr Nicholas Apokerah, said events such as Shea 2026 afford stakeholders the opportunity to showcase Ghana's shea-nut industry, promote its products, and create both local and international markets for it to thrive.

He underlined that it would bring stakeholders from across Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia to explore new opportunities in trade, investment, and innovation in the shea industry.