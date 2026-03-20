Ghana: Aib Commissions Team to Investigate Aircraft Accident

A three-member investigation team, led by the Head of Investigations at the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB Ghana), Captain Paul Forjoe, has been commissioned to investigate Monday's aircraft accident at Tema Community One.

As part of the investigations, the team is expected to determine the actual cause of the accident and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence.

The accident occurred at Oninku, in Tema in the Greater Accra Region, involving a 3I Sky Arrows light aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV, which was en route from Ho to Accra.

Speaking at a news conference to inaugurate the team in Accra yesterday, the Commissioner of AIB Ghana, Mr John Wumborti, said the Bureau responded promptly to the incident after receiving initial reports and had since commenced preliminary investigations.

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He said investigators had gathered relevant information from the scene, including interviewing eyewitnesses and documenting the crash site to support the process.

Mr Wumborti noted that the wreckage of the aircraft had been secured to facilitate detailed examination as part of the investigation.

He explained that the constitution of the three-member team formed part of the Bureau's mandate to ensure thorough and independent investigations into civil aviation incidents.

Mr Wumborti assured the public that the Bureau had the required expertise and resources to carry out a comprehensive investigation in line with international standards.

He, however, cautioned against speculation, particularly on social media, and urged the public to rely on official information from the Bureau.

"We appeal to the public to remain calm and avoid speculation. The Bureau will provide updates as the investigation progresses," he said.

On the timeline, Mr Wumborti indicated that although there was no fixed period for completing such investigations, an update would be provided within one month if the final report was not ready.

He expressed condolences to families affected by the incident and reaffirmed the Bureau's commitment to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The light aircraft, whose owners are yet to be confirmed, crashed at Tema Community 1, Site 18, killing at least two people on board.

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The victims, both men, were burnt beyond recognition.

Emergency services, including the Police, Fire Service, and other security personnel, responded swiftly to the scene. Residents initially attempted to put out the fire before emergency personnel took over.

The crash occurred around 12:21 pm at the compound of the Tema Metropolitan Day Care Centre while pupils and teachers were in session.

All children and staff were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the mortuary for autopsy and preservation. The area was cordoned off to prevent residents from interfering with the site.