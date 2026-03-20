Nigeria: Security Beefed Up Around Mosques, Prayer Grounds in Jos

Security has been beefed up around mosques and prayer grounds as Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Our correspondent, who visited the Fibre Mosque around the Old Airport Junction, observed a heavy presence of security operatives, while worshippers and residents went about their normal activities.

Security was also intensified at other key Eid prayer grounds, central mosques, markets, motor parks and recreational centres to prevent any breach of peace.

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At the mosque near the Federal Secretariat and Masallacin Eid in Tudun Wada, both uniformed and plainclothes operatives were on ground, with enhanced patrols and surveillance to nip any suspicious activity in the bud.

Our correspondent, who also visited the Mosque at Dogo Karfe, observed that the worshippers were carrying out their activities peacefully with security operatives on ground.

It could be recalled that the Plateau State Police Command had placed the state on high security alert ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr (Sallah) celebrations, with comprehensive deployments.

In a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Alfred Alabo, and made available to newsmen in Jos, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bassey Ewah, said a robust security strategy involving critical assets and personnel has been rolled out to safeguard lives, property and public order before, during and after the celebrations across the state.

The statement warned that anyone with malicious intentions to disrupt the peace would face arrest and prosecution without delay.

They also placed key restrictions which include a total ban on commercial tricycles (Keke Napep) operations in Jos and Bukuru metropolis on Sallah day.

The CP also urged the public to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities promptly, and avoid actions that could incite violence or unrest.

He specifically appealed to religious leaders, parents and community stakeholders to promote orderliness, peace and security awareness during the festivities.