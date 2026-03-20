Nigeria: Eid El-Fitr - IGP Orders Special Deployment to Eid Prayer Grounds

20 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

In furtherance of his commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment during the Eid el-Fitr festive period, the Inspector-General has directed Commissioners of Police and Tactical Commanders across all states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to implement robust security arrangements.

Towards this end, the IGP has ordered deployment of the Special Intervention Squad and conventional police personnel to Eid prayer grounds and critical infrastructure.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, while making this known on Friday said the IGP ordered commands to ensure "increased presence at highways, motor parks, recreational centres, and other public spaces to ensure peaceful, hitch-free celebrations."

"Operational measures include: strategic deployment of tactical teams and intelligence operatives.

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"The IGP has also ordered heightened visibility policing, coordinated patrols, enhanced surveillance operations, and intelligence-led stop-and-search duties.

"These actions are aimed at proactively deterring criminal activities and ensuring a swift response to any emerging threats," he said.

IGP Olatunji Disu extended warm felicitations to the Muslim faithful across Nigeria on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

He called on members of the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with law enforcement agencies, and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the following emergency lines: 08057000001, 08057000002, 09133333785, and 09133333786.

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