Nigeria: Tackling Illegal Sales, Fake Developers and Money Laundering in Real Estate Sector

By prioritising consumer protection and creating practical avenues for redress, we can restore confidence, encourage investment, and promote justice in Nigeria's real estate sector.

Real estate must no longer be a blind spot in Nigeria's fight against corruption and illicit financial flows. Nigeria must embed transparency, compliance, and accountability into the fabric of the sector. By strengthening KYC systems, enforcing anti-money laundering regulations, and fostering inter-agency collaboration, we can safeguard the integrity of Nigeria's investment environment and ensure that real estate becomes a beacon of development not a tool for exploitation.

Nigeria's economic development is intricately linked to the growth of its real estate sector. This vital industry contributes significantly to the nation's GDP, generates employment opportunities, and drives the expansion of critical infrastructure. Real estate projects often incorporate essential public utilities, such as roads, electricity, and water systems, which not only enhance the functionality of cities but also improve the overall quality of life for residents. As urbanisation accelerates and the population continues to grow, the demand for both residential and commercial properties is expected to rise sharply. This presents attractive opportunities for both local and international investors seeking profitable ventures. Ultimately, the sustained development of Nigeria's real estate sector plays a pivotal role in fostering inclusive economic growth and advancing national prosperity.

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While Nigeria's real estate sector offers immense potential, its growth is hindered by a range of systemic challenges, including widespread fraud, weak regulatory oversight, inadequate documentation processes, and institutional inefficiencies. These issues not only undermine investor confidence but also limit the sector's ability to contribute fully to national development.

Every day, Nigerian home seekers, investors, and even diaspora returnees fall victim to sophisticated property fraud schemes. These range from the double sales of land, impersonation of owners, fraudulent developers selling off-plan properties that never materialise, to unlicensed agents collecting deposits for properties they neither own nor manage.

Real estate fraud is a prevalent issue in Nigeria. In fact, a report by the Nigerian Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) noted that real estate scams contribute significantly to financial crimes in the country. Understanding how to navigate property transactions legally can save you time, money, and potential heartbreak. Real estate fraud is not only a breach of contract, it is often a well-orchestrated criminal enterprise. Victims are robbed not just of money but of their dreams, savings, and often their psychological peace.

Our legal system does provide remedies, civil and criminal. Under criminal remedies, the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act criminalises the offence of obtaining property by false pretence. The Act is to the effect that:

any person who by any false pretence, and with intent to defraud; obtains, from any other person, in Nigeria or in any other country, for himself or any other person; or induces any other person, in Nigeria or in any other country, to deliver to any person,

Any property, whether or not the property is obtained or its delivery is induced through the medium of a contract induced by the false pretence, commits an offence under this Act.

(3) A person who commits an offence under subsection (1) or (2) of this section is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of not more than 20 years and not less than seven years without the option of a fine.

Flowing from the above, it simply means that the law frowns at real estate fraud. Real estate frauds are not only prosecutable under our criminal system, but there are also remedies to them under our civil system. These remedies include: rescission of contract, recovery of monies paid, specific performance, and damages.

The following are actionable steps to avoid real estate fraud in Nigeria:

Verify the Property Title: Before making any payment or commitment to buy land or property, title verification is crucial because many fraudulent schemes involve selling land that does not belong to the seller. Conduct a search at the Land Registry in the state where the property is located to confirm the legitimacy of the title. Ensure that the property has either a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) or a legally recognised equivalent.

Note: If the property lacks a C of O, you may be exposed to risks under Nigeria's Land Use Act, which gives the state government control over all land. Always ensure that the seller has the legal right to transfer ownership.

Inspect the Property Physically: One of the most ignored aspects of real estate transactions in Nigeria is physical inspection. Fraudsters often use fake photos and documents to lure potential buyers. Always inspect the land or property in person and ask neighbours or local authorities about the ownership status of the land.

Check for Encumbrances and Liabilities: Sometimes properties are sold with existing encumbrances, such as court cases, unpaid mortgages, or unpaid taxes. You need to ensure that there are no liens on or legal disputes over the property.

Insist on a Well-Drafted Contract: Do not rely on verbal agreements or informal contracts. Insist on having a well-drafted contract that clearly states the terms of the transaction, including payment schedules, timelines, and penalties for the breach of agreement.

Obtain the Governor's Consent: Under Nigerian law, for any transaction involving the transfer of property ownership, you are required to obtain the Governor's Consent. Without the Governor's Consent, you may not have full legal ownership of the property.

Conduct Due Diligence on the Seller: Confirm that the seller is the true owner of the property by requesting the Deed of Assignment, Survey Plan, and their identification documents.

The problem in the real estate sector is not just about criminal actors, but also about regulatory failure. There is a glaring absence of effective coordination among land registries, town planning authorities, development control agencies, and professional bodies. Licensing requirements for real estate agents and developers are either non-existent or unenforced. There is a need for the establishment or revitalisation of a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in every state.

Effective oversight demands synergy; this means lawyers, land surveyors, town planners, estate agents, developers, financial institutions, and the judiciary must share intelligence, verify documentation collaboratively, and act swiftly to flag anomalies. Technology can play a pivotal role here. States like Lagos are already experimenting with digitised land records. This should be replicated nationwide.

At the root of most fraudulent sales is poor titling and opaque documentation. Many Nigerians still hold on to 'deeds of agreement' or 'receipts' as proof of ownership; documents that have no force of law unless properly registered. The process of obtaining the Governor's Consent or Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) is often slow, expensive, and ridden with red tape.

There is need to simplify land registration procedures, reduce the costs and time involved, and increase public awareness about the importance of a proper title. We must also demand accountability from land registries. A registered title should be sacrosanct.

The real estate sector has, over the years, been an attractive target for money launderers due to the large sums of money involved in property transactions, as well as the perceived anonymity that the sector can offer. As a result, the real estate industry has become increasingly susceptible to money laundering, with criminals using the sector to launder illicit funds, finance terrorist activities, and evade taxes.

Illicit financial flows are illegal cross-border movements of money obtained through corruption, fraud, tax evasion or organised crime. Real estate is particularly vulnerable to illicit financial flows because of the high value of transactions and the complex ownership structures. Criminals exploit the opaque nature of property transactions, using shell companies, third-party proxies, or cash-based purchases to conceal the origins of unlawfully acquired wealth.

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In Nigeria, the prevalence of informal property markets, lack of centralised land registries, and weak enforcement mechanisms have created a fertile ground for money laundering activities. Properties are often acquired in fictitious names, with no clear trail of ownership or funding sources. High-end real estate developments in major cities such as Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt are increasingly under scrutiny for suspected connections to corruption and unexplained wealth. Unchecked, these illicit financial flows distort market values, inflate housing costs, reduce tax revenue, and compromise national security.

Combating financial crimes in the real estate sector begins with robust Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) frameworks. Currently, KYC compliance is largely limited to formal financial institutions, leaving a significant compliance gap among estate developers, agents, lawyers, and other real estate professionals.

Digital technology can be a key enabler. Platforms that integrate land registries, bank transaction data, and national identification systems will help trace the flow of funds and verify the identities of property buyers and sellers in real time.

Real estate must no longer be a blind spot in Nigeria's fight against corruption and illicit financial flows. Nigeria must embed transparency, compliance, and accountability into the fabric of the sector. By strengthening KYC systems, enforcing anti-money laundering regulations, and fostering inter-agency collaboration, we can safeguard the integrity of Nigeria's investment environment and ensure that real estate becomes a beacon of development not a tool for exploitation. By prioritising consumer protection and creating practical avenues for redress, we can restore confidence, encourage investment, and promote justice in Nigeria's real estate sector.

Oyetola Muyiwa Atoyebi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, fellow of Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK), a Notary Public, and the managing partner at Omaplex Law Firm, writes from Abuja.