Nigeria: Eid-El - Fitr - Tinubu Calls for Unity, Peace, Lasting Ramadan Values

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to uphold unity, peace, and the enduring values of Ramadan as Muslim faithful across the country celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr festival with prayers and reflection.

The president made the call on Friday shortly after observing the two-rakat Eid prayer at the Dodan Barracks Eid Ground, joining other worshippers to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting period.

Tinubu expressed gratitude to God for guiding Muslims through Ramadan, noting that the holy month instilled enduring values of sacrifice, compassion, discipline, and love for humanity among the faithful.

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"We give thanks to God for guiding us through the month of Ramadan and for accepting our sacrifices during this sacred period," the president said after the Eid prayers.

He said the teachings of Ramadan must not end with fasting, urging Nigerians to remain committed to kindness, good conduct, and sustained support for vulnerable persons across communities nationwide beyond the season.

"But the teaching must continue, even after Ramadan. We must continue to be our brother's keeper, showing good behaviour, love to humanity, and kindness to all," he added.

The president called for prayers for peace and stability in the country, stressing that national security remained a shared responsibility requiring cooperation, vigilance, and commitment from all citizens across the federation.

"The stability of our peace and security is not just one man's responsibility; we all are involved," Tinubu said.

He urged collective action in safeguarding communities and national interests.

Tinubu urged citizens to share credible information with security agencies, particularly regarding suspicious movements, while emphasising the importance of respecting the rule of law in all circumstances nationwide.

Reflecting on his recent visit to the United Kingdom, Tinubu described his engagements with British leaders as a demonstration of unity, mutual respect, and religious tolerance across cultural and faith divides.

He said that the Iftar hosted during the visit underscored a shared belief in one God across different faiths, in spite of differences in worship practices and religious traditions globally.

"We must continue to promote tolerance among all faiths and reflect these values in our society," the president said while urging harmony and peaceful coexistence among diverse communities nationwide.

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Tinubu urged Nigerians to work towards peace, stability, and equitable sharing of opportunities, expressing optimism that collective efforts would strengthen national development and improve living conditions for citizens across the country.

Earlier, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, urged Muslims in his sermon to uphold piety, good character, and peaceful coexistence as enduring lessons of Ramadan teachings.

He said the essence of Ramadan lay in living according to the dictates of the Qur'an and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad, stressing discipline and moral responsibility in daily conduct.

"The whole essence of Ramadan is about fasting and piety, and being pious entails that our way of life and character must reflect Islamic teachings," the cleric said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries present included Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and former Inspector-General Musiliu Smith.

Others included Babatunde Fashola, former Lagos State Governor, alongside prominent All Progressives Congress stalwarts who joined worshippers at the Eid ground for prayers marking the end of Ramadan. (NAN)