Senegal: AFCON 2025 - Motsepe 'Deeply Disappointed' As Senegal Stripped of Title

20 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has issued a "concise but firm" response following the dramatic verdict on the AFCON Morocco 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal.

An independent CAF Appeal Board, chaired by a judge, has sensationally overturned Senegal's 1-0 victory. The ruling came after the team's walk-off in protest of a stoppage-time penalty was deemed a violation of Articles 82 and 84. Consequently, the final has been officially awarded to Morocco with a 3-0 scoreline.

Dr Motsepe expressed "deep disappointment" over the "unacceptable incidents" that overshadowed the showpiece match, while reaffirming his full respect for all decisions by CAF's judicial bodies. He added that CAF's leadership is "absolutely determined" to bolster the integrity of African football, confirming an Executive Committee meeting to review disciplinary regulations for "stronger, more deterrent sanctions" in future.

Motsepe also highlighted CAF's ongoing commitment to improving the quality and independence of referees, VAR teams, and match commissioners through increased financial and technical investment.

The fallout continues, with Senegal indicating an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, while Morocco has welcomed the ruling, stating it aligns with competition regulations.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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