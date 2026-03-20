Nigeria: Ndume Visits Maiduguri Blast Victims, Urges Renewed Security Efforts

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, has visited victims of the recent bomb explosions in Maiduguri currently receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

The senator, who was in Saudi Arabia performing Umrah at the time of the attacks, returned and commiserated with those affected.

At the UMTH Trauma Centre, he moved across multiple wards, engaging directly with victims and their families, offering words of comfort and solidarity during what he described as a "deeply painful moment" for the state.

Addressing the victims, Senator Ndume urged them to remain steadfast and accept the situation as the will of Allah, while encouraging resilience in the face of adversity.

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He also extended his sympathies to bereaved families, acknowledging the profound loss suffered by the community.

Medical personnel at the facility, led by the doctor in charge, briefed the senator on the condition of the patients, assuring him that many of the injured were responding positively to treatment due to prompt medical intervention.

In addition to moral support, Senator Ndume provided financial assistance to victims and their families to cushion the immediate burden of medical and related expenses.

He called for renewed focus by the security agencies against the Boko Haram terrorists.

The coordinated attacks, which struck locations including the Post Office area, Monday Market, and parts of the UMTH vicinity, have claimed over 25 lives, with more than 100 others injured.