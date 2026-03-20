Nigeria: Lookman - Facing Barcelona in the UCL Quarterfinal Will Be Special

Ademola Lookman has already set the ball rolling ahead of the all-Spanish UEFA Champions League quarterfinal between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Both teams recently clashed in the semifinal of the Copa del Rey with Atletico running away 4-3 aggregate winners after they won the home leg 4-0 before losing 3-0 at Barcelona.

"The match against Barcelona will be very, very special," predicted the Super Eagles forward, who is now the top Nigerian star left in this season's Champions League.

"We have to be ready for it and we'll prepare properly," observed Lookman shortly after his assist to Julian Alvarez restored parity for Atletico in London.

Barcelona will host the first leg on April 8, while the return game in Madrid is fixed for April 14.

In the meantime, coach Diego Simeone has praised the Nigerian star for his assist for Atletico to draw level 1-1 at Spurs Wednesday night.

"Ademola Lookman? The first goal was all him," the Atletico coach remarked about his import from Atalanta in January winter transfer window.