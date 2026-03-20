Nigeria: Gothia Cup - Curtain to Fall On Scouting Tournament in Lagos Tomorrow

20 March 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Curtains will be drawn on the grassroots football tournament in Cappa, Lagos where some lucky youths may get scouted for clubs in Sweden.

Speaking about the tournament, Country Manager of SKF Nigeria Limited, Mr Oludare Oyegunle, admitted that the Tournament started on the 14th March and will end tomorrow March 21, 2026 with the finals where the winners will be identified for sponsorship.

"We are now in a new phase of another opportunity for the Under- 18 boys that will have the opportunity to showcase their talents in Sweden. There are scouts around monitoring and the successful ones might be lucky to be shortlisted for sponsorship abroad," observed Oyegunle.

SKF Nigeria Limited is a part of the SKF Group from Gothenburg. It has been sponsoring a team of successful teenage footballers to Sweden as part of its social responsibilities for the Gothia Cup tournament.

A team, SKF Eagles represented Nigeria in 2024 & 2025 . They emerged winners of the category U-16 Boys that contested alongside other teams worldwide.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.