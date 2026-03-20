Nigeria: Ladoja - Green Channel Will Deliver Immediate, Measurable Operational Efficiency for Businesses Operating Within Lfz

Green Channel, a dedicated corridor that enables the seamless, controlled movement of Free Zone cargo directly from the Lekki Deep Sea Port to the Lagos Free Zone was launched. TheManaging Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone, Adesuwa Ladoja bares her mind on the initiative in this interview. Excerpts

The Green Channel initiative has been described as a major milestone for trade facilitation. What tangible impact will businesses operating within Lagos Free Zone begin to experience immediately?

The Green Channel will deliver immediate and measurable operational efficiency for businesses operating within Lagos Free Zone. Such businesses will enjoy expedited cargo clearance and movement from Lekki Deep Sea Port to their facility in Lagos Free Zone. Thus, within approximately 48 to 72 hours, once all documents are complete, businesses will have their cargo delivered to their warehouse.This level of predictability significantly reduces uncertainty in their supply chains. It lowers demurrage and storage costs, improves production planning, and strengthens working capital efficiency. For manufacturers, time directly impacts cost and competitiveness. The Green Channel enhances both speed and certainty, which are critical for industrial growth.

How does the Green Channel connection between the Zone and the Lekki Deep Sea Port fundamentally change cargo clearance timelines in Nigeria?

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The Green Channel as stated above will fundamentally improve logistics predictability in Nigeria as it reduces congestion related delays, minimizes handling layers, and ensures stronger coordination between port and zone authorities. It will effectively position Nigeria closer to globally competitive port linked industrial ecosystems seen in leading manufacturing economies.

Could you highlight any flagship projects or sectors within the Zone that present particularly strong ROI potential in 2026?

Our strategic focus for 2026 is on pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and logistics, all of which present potential strong ROI due to structural demand and infrastructure advantage. Pharmaceuticals offer significant upside given Nigeria's large domestic market and the push toward local production, reducing import dependency. Petrochemicals benefit from feedstock proximity, scale opportunities, and integration with port infrastructure. Logistics is positioned for growth with direct connectivity to the Lekki Deep Sea Port, improving turnaround times and cost efficiency. We are also working with the Bank of Industry to support qualifying MSMEs to establish manufacturing or processing operations in our standard industrial facilities, giving them access to our worldclass infrastructure. This creates a diversified industrial base, combining anchor investors with scalable manufacturing growth, strengthening long term returns across the ecosystem.

As Nigeria navigates economic reforms heading into 2026, how do you assess the country's industrial growth outlook from the standpoint of Lagos Free Zone?

We are seeing strong interest from both domestic investors and foreign direct investment into Nigeria. The reforms signal direction and intent, but to actualize results, policy must be married with real infrastructure. Lagos Free Zone provides infrastructure, regulatory certainty, and operational efficiency that allow investors to navigate reform periods with confidence. Ease of doing business is only possible with reliable systems on the ground, and that is where Lagos Free Zone shines as a beacon of excellence in Nigeria.

Which sectors do you anticipate will drive the next wave of investment and industrial expansion within the Zone this year?

We anticipate continued momentum in fast moving consumer goods manufacturing, specialty chemicals, automotive components and light assembly, renewable energy related equipment, and digital infrastructure support facilities.These sectors align with Nigeria's consumption growth, import substitution priorities, and regional trade expansion under AfCFTA.

With global investors becoming more selective, what makes Nigeria and Lagos Free Zone resilient despite currency and supply chain uncertainties?

Nigeria's resilience lies in its structural fundamentals. A population exceeding 240 million, rapid urbanization, strategic Atlantic coastline access, and regional trade integration provide a strong foundation for long term industrial investment. Nigeria's trade competitiveness and supply chain reliability have been strengthened with the advent of Lekki Deep Sea Port, which is situated in Lagos Free Zone. Within Lagos Free Zone, investors benefit from infrastructure ready land, regulatory clarity, coordinated governance support, direct port connectivity, and an industrial ecosystem designed to reduce operational risk. By combining strong national fundamentals with world class port linked infrastructure, we enhance investor confidence even in a selective global environment.

Do you believe Nigeria is witnessing a transition from import dependent trade toward manufacturing led economic growth?

Yes, we are witnessing early but meaningful signs of a transition from import-depending trade towards manufacturing led economic growth. Businesses are evaluating local production and value addition strategies and there are encouraging signs of an increase in non-oil exports.Manufacturing localization is increasingly becoming a commercial necessity rather than purely a policy ambition. That shift is fundamental for Nigeria's long term economic transformation.

For international investors evaluating Africa today, why is Lagos Free Zone emerging as a preferred gateway into West Africa?

Lagos Free Zone is playing a catalytic role in Nigeria's transition toward non-oil exports and industrial diversification. With our integrated Lekki Deep Sea Port, we enable export-oriented manufacturing and support a shift toward production-leading growth. At the same time, the Zone combines scale and speed to market. Investors benefit from access to Nigeria's 240 million consumer market, a business-friendly regulatory framework, infrastructure ready land, world class utilities, compliance support, and plug and play prebuilt factories that allow operations to commence quickly. This positions Lagos Free Zone as a strategic gateway into West Africa.

Sustainability is increasingly shaping investment decisions globally. How is Lagos Free Zone integrating green and future ready infrastructure into its development model?

Sustainability is embedded in our master plan and long-term development framework. A lot of our buildings are certified under the IFC EDGE green building standard, demonstrating measurable improvements in energy efficiency, water conservation, and resource optimization. In addition, 44 hectares of land within the Zone have been earmarked for green and blue cover, preserving ecological balance while supporting industrial development. Our sustainability approach also extends beyond infrastructure to social impact. We are focusing on improving our gender diversity ratios and we also prioritise local contractors and vendors. In addition, 25 percent of our employees are drawn from our host communities. By combining certified green infrastructure, inclusive employment practices, and forward-looking utility design, Lagos Free Zone is building an industrial ecosystem that aligns with global ESG expectations while remaining commercially competitive.

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Looking ahead, what economic impact in terms of investment inflow, job creation, and industrial output should Nigerians expect from Lagos Free Zone over the next few years?

Over the coming years, Nigerians should expect sustained growth in industrial investment inflows, significant direct and indirect job creation, increased export-oriented manufacturing, and meaningful skills and technology transfer. Our focus is on building a resilient production ecosystem that strengthens Nigeria's manufacturing base and expands non-oil exports. Beyond industrial output, we are developing a live work play environment within the Zone. By integrating industrial, commercial, and residential components, Lagos Free Zone is evolving into a complete economic hub that supports productivity, talent retention, and long-term community development.