Nigeria: Overland Airways Resumes Flight to Akure From Lagos

20 March 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Overland Airways has announced the resumption of flight services to Akure from Lagos, effective March 23, 2026.

Speaking on the development, Chief Operating Officer of Overland Airways, Mrs. Aderonke Emmanuel-James, said: "Overland Airways' resumption of flight services from Lagos to Akure marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing reliable and convenient air travel services to the people of Ondo State and adjoining communities across the Southwestern zone of Nigeria. With the existing Abuja-Akure-Abuja flights, it complements and strengthens our dedication to providing safe, excellent and customer-centric air travel services to our passengers. Welcome back and we look forward to seeing you on board."

In addition to the new Lagos-Akure flights, Overland Airways expanding route network has seen restoration of flight services from Lagos and Abuja to several destinations across Nigeria including Ibadan, Oyo State; Warri, Delta State; Jalingo, Taraba State; and Minna, Niger State. Plans are afoot to launch other routes in the coming months.

"We have commenced with a six-days weekly flight services from Lagos to Akure and back to Lagos, catering to the early morning travel needs of our passengers. This schedule is designed with our customers in mind, whether they are travelling for business or leisure. We express our appreciation to our customers and assure them of the consistent and reliable flight services that Overland Airways is noted for", she added.

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