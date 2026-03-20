Nigeria: From Okada Rider to Transport Magnate - The Rise of Chukwuemeka Ituma Enviable

In Nigeria's fast-moving and often unpredictable transport sector, few stories capture resilience and upward mobility like that of Chief Chukwuemeka Ituma Enviable. Rising from his days as a commercial motorcycle rider to leading Enviable Group, a growing multi-city transport enterprise, his journey reflects a blend of determination, enterprise, and forward-thinking innovation. Royce Okolie reports

In a country where transport is both a daily necessity and a constant challenge, stories of those who rise from within the system to reshape it often stand out. One such story is that of Chief Chukwuemeka Ituma Enviable, a young entrepreneur whose journey from riding commercial motorcycles to building a multi-city transport enterprise reflects the possibilities within Nigeria's evolving mobility space.

With Hardwork Comes Recognition

His recent recognition as the 2025 Multi-Business Excellence of the Year Award winner is not just a personal milestone, but a testament to persistence, innovation, and a keen understanding of opportunity in a demanding sector.

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The 2025 Multi-Business Excellence of the Year Award highlights Ituma's evolution from a small-scale transport operator to a business leader overseeing a multi-city enterprise. It recognised not just his commercial success, but also his contributions to innovation, sectoral growth, and youth empowerment because his journey illustrates how practical experience, combined with strategic thinking, can translate into sustainable business success.

Chief Chukwuemeka Ituma, the Group Managing Director and Founder of Enviable Group, earned the award in recognition of his contributions to Nigeria's private sector, particularly within the transport and oil industries. The honour underscores his steady growth across multiple business areas and his role in building Enviable Transport Services into a notable brand in Nigeria's vehicle rental and mobility space.

Over the years, the company has expanded its footprint across key cities, including Umuahia, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Asaba, and Abuja. Its services now range from standard car rentals to premium travel solutions, catering to a growing clientele seeking reliability and comfort.

Humble Beginnings and Early Struggles

Chukwuemeka Ituma was born on August 6, 1995, in Nsurakpa Village, Ezzamgbo, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Raised in a farming family, he developed a strong work ethic early in life, shaped by the realities of rural living and the discipline required to contribute to family sustenance.

He attended Plato Vocational Secondary School in Ezzamgbo before proceeding to Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, where he studied Business Administration.

Like many students navigating financial constraints, Ituma had to find practical means to support himself. He turned to commercial motorcycle riding, popularly known as Okada, an experience that would later define his entry point into the transport industry.

From Motorcycles to Structured Enviable

What began as a means of survival gradually evolved into an entrepreneurial pursuit. While still in university, Ituma expanded from operating a motorcycle to running a tricycle, commonly known as Keke, providing transport services within the campus environment.

With time, he began to scale the operation by acquiring additional tricycles. Introducing a hire-purchase system allowed other operators to work under his structure, creating a steady income stream while building a network within the transport ecosystem. This early model laid the foundation for what would become a larger, more structured business.

In 2018, he established Enviable Transport Services with the vision of improving transportation delivery in Nigeria. By 2020, the company was officially registered, marking its transition from informal operations to a recognised corporate entity.

Building a Mobility Brand

As the business grew, Ituma expanded beyond tricycles into cars and premium vehicles, positioning Enviable Transport within Nigeria's emerging vehicle rental and mobility market. Today, the company offers a wide range of services, including modern vehicle rentals, crossover utility vehicles (CUVs), and corporate travel solutions.

Its expansion into major cities has strengthened its operational capacity and brand visibility, allowing it to serve a broader and more diverse customer base. Each new location has contributed to consolidating its presence in Nigeria's competitive transport sector.

Driving Innovation Through Electric Mobility

A defining feature of Ituma's business approach has been his emphasis on innovation. In response to rising fuel costs and environmental concerns, Enviable Transport entered into a partnership with Wuling Motors Indonesia to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) into its fleet.

This move represents a forward-looking strategy aimed at addressing some of the structural challenges within Nigeria's transport sector. The launch of the Abuja branch in March 2024 marked a significant milestone, as it included the rollout of EV services, positioning the company among the early adopters of electric mobility solutions in the country.

Expansion and Investment Opportunities

Beyond service delivery, the company has developed a model that allows individuals to participate in the transport business through structured investment opportunities. This approach not only supports business growth but also creates pathways for others to benefit from the sector.

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The continuous expansion of Enviable Transport across multiple cities reflects a deliberate strategy of scaling operations while maintaining service standards.

Commitment to Giving Back

Outside the business landscape, Ituma has demonstrated a commitment to social impact through his scholarship foundation. The initiative focuses on supporting underprivileged students, a cause deeply rooted in his personal experiences as a student who had to work to fund his education.

By providing financial assistance and educational opportunities, the foundation aims to ease the burden on young people facing similar challenges, reinforcing his belief in the transformative power of education.

Personal Life

Chukwuemeka Ituma is married to Mrs. Lydia Ogbansiegbe, who has remained a supportive partner throughout his entrepreneurial journey. Together, they have two kids as they continue to build and expand the Enviable Group and its associated ventures.

From the busy roads of campus life to boardroom decisions shaping a growing enterprise, Ituma's story reflects a broader narrative of resilience and opportunity within Nigeria's private sector.