Liberia: Tourism Authority, Standards Body Rally Support for SMEs

Liberia's push for economic transformation through Special Economic Zones (SEZs) gained renewed momentum as top government officials called for stronger support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), describing them as the true drivers of sustainable growth and national development.

Speaking recently at a high-level dialogue organized by the Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority (LSEZA), the head of the Liberia National Tourism Authority, Princess Eva Cooper, delivered a passionate appeal for policymakers, investors, and development partners to prioritize SMEs, particularly within the tourism and hospitality sector.

"It is an honor to address this distinguished gathering," Cooper began. "I want to begin by thanking the Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority for convening this important dialogue."

She praised the leadership of the SEZ Authority, noting that its direction aligns with the government's broader development agenda. "Under the leadership of Honorable Wreh, LSEZ is charting a course that aligns perfectly with the government's ARREST agenda and our shared vision for a prosperous Liberia," she said.

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Cooper stressed that while foreign direct investment and large-scale infrastructure projects are important, Liberia's real economic engine lies in its small businesses. "When we speak of Liberia's economic future, we often speak in macro terms--millions of dollars in foreign direct investment and multinational concessions," she said. "But I stand here today to passionately encourage the engine that truly drives sustainable economic growth--the small and medium-sized enterprises."

Highlighting their role in the economy, she added: "You are the ones hiring your neighbors. You are the ones keeping money circulating within our communities. You are the custodians of our culture--the chefs preparing our national dishes, the guides telling our stories to the world, and the artisans crafting souvenirs that carry the heart of Liberia across borders."

However, she acknowledged the persistent challenges facing SMEs. "We know the struggle--the struggle for affordable spaces, reliable utilities, access to markets, and the security needed to invest in long-term growth," she said.

Cooper emphasized that Special Economic Zones can address these barriers by transforming policy into practical support. "The Liberia Special Economic Zone is transforming government policy into a tangible tool for your success," she noted. "We see these zones not as enclaves for foreign capital alone, but as launchpads for local enterprise."

She described tourism as Liberia's natural comparative advantage, urging stakeholders to prioritize the sector. "Tourism is our comparative advantage. We have the sun, the beaches, the biodiversity, the surf, and the rich cultural heritage in West Africa. What we lack is the infrastructure to package these assets and deliver them to the world," she said.

Cooper pointed to the proposed Roberts International Airport Special Economic Zone as a transformative initiative. "Just imagine a visitor arriving at RIA and moving directly into a Liberian hotel at the airport, dining on meals prepared by our local chefs, visiting artisan villages, and purchasing Liberian-made souvenirs before departure," she said. "This is not a dream. This is the vision of an airport city, and it is within our grasp."

She outlined four key pillars through which SEZs can empower SMEs: access to reliable infrastructure, improved market access, increased access to finance, and enhanced training and quality assurance.

"Within an economic zone, infrastructure is centralized. Reliable utilities and modern facilities become shared resources," she explained. "These levels the playing field and allows Liberian-owned businesses to compete with international brands."

On market access, she added: "One of the greatest challenges is getting products from workshops to tourist suitcases. An economic zone creates a hub where production meets distribution."

She also highlighted the importance of financing. "Banks often see SMEs as high-risk. But a business operating within an economic zone is seen differently--it becomes more bankable," she said.

Calling for collaboration, Cooper urged SMEs to engage actively in shaping SEZ policies. "To the SMEs in this room, I ask you to engage. Let your voices be heard. These zones are being designed for you," she said. "To investors, I invite you to explore opportunities in tourism and hospitality. Help us build this sector."

She concluded with a strong call to action: "Let us build special economic zones that are not just centers for industry, but centers for opportunity--where Liberian entrepreneurs can thrive and where the best of Liberia is showcased to the world."

Also speaking at the event was Stephen Y. Gamble, Director General of the Liberia Standards Authority, who emphasized the critical role of standards, certification, and quality assurance in strengthening SMEs.

"I did not come to give a long speech, but to fulfill a promise to SMEs," Gamble said. "The Liberian government is moving forward with definitive decisions, and institutions like ours have key deliverables to support private sector growth."

He announced that the Standards Authority is targeting the training and certification of 1,000 businesses, particularly SMEs. "There is no compromise in that. It is the basis of our service to ensure real impact," he stated.

Gamble revealed that the authority's facility is now fully operational following its recent launch by the President. He also announced the rollout of a major certification initiative. "Next Thursday, we will launch the 'Made in Liberia' certification program, targeting about 500 SMEs," he said.

He encouraged business owners to participate. "Whether you receive a letter or not, please come. We will guide you through the process to get your products certified," he said. "We will inspect, test, and certify your products so you can receive a recognized mark in Liberia."

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Gamble stressed that standards are essential for competitiveness and market access. "The competitiveness of your business is what guarantees market share. You must be intentional about it," he said.

He urged SMEs to leverage partnerships and available government support. "No matter the policies, SMEs must position themselves to be competitive. Engage the relevant authorities, build your capacity, and adopt the standards necessary for growth," he said.

Highlighting the link between standards and export opportunities, he added: "If we want to access European or American markets, we must meet their standards. That starts with how you produce, package, and present your products."

Gamble also pledged institutional collaboration with the SEZ Authority. "We stand ready to partner to ensure that our services--testing, certification, and standards--are accessible within the Special Economic Zones," he said.

He concluded by reaffirming the importance of SMEs to Liberia's economy. "SMEs are the backbone of our economy. If they grow, Liberia grows. The benefits will spread across the grassroots of our society," he said.

The dialogue underscored a growing consensus among policymakers that empowering SMEs through infrastructure, standards, and targeted policies will be key to unlocking Liberia's economic potential and positioning the country competitively in regional and global markets.