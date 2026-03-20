Liberia: MFDP Says Goodbye to 'Go-Getter'

In a ceremony marked by praise, reflection, and recognition of service, outgoing Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), Bill McGill Jones, formally bid farewell after a two-year tenure widely described as transformative.

Addressing staff, senior government officials, and partners at the farewell program, Jones underscored the importance of institutional continuity and public service, reminding attendees that leadership roles are temporary but institutions must endure.

"Leadership is temporary, but the institution must always come first," Jones declared, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening systems that outlast individual officeholders.

His remarks capped a tenure defined by sweeping administrative reforms, improvements in staff welfare, and efforts to modernize operations at one of Liberia's most critical government ministries.

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Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, paid glowing tribute to Jones, describing him as a results-driven leader known for execution rather than rhetoric.

"Many people will theorize, analyze, and sit in long meetings, but at the end of the day, you need someone to score the goal," Minister Ngafuan said. "Bill is someone who makes things happen."

Ngafuan's remarks reflected a broader sentiment among colleagues and stakeholders who credited Jones with driving tangible change during his time at the ministry.

Also speaking at the event, Unity Party National Chairman Rev. Luther Tarpeh described the ceremony itself as unusual, noting that such a farewell was a clear indication of the impact Jones had made.

"I have attended several ceremonies for officials taking office, but I have never witnessed a farewell and appreciation program like this," Rev. Tarpeh said. "This is a testament to how you touched not only institutions but the hearts of people."

During his tenure, Jones spearheaded a range of initiatives aimed at improving efficiency and boosting morale within the ministry. Among his most notable achievements was the revival of staff welfare programs, including the restoration of life and medical insurance and the reopening of the ministry's clinic--moves that brought relief to hundreds of employees.

He also addressed transportation challenges by securing eight staff buses, significantly easing the daily commute for workers. In addition, more than 986 employees benefited from capacity-building programs under his leadership, enhancing skills in key public sector competencies.

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In a bid to support youth empowerment and workforce development, Jones led an initiative that placed 277 young Liberians in public institutions, creating new opportunities for professional growth and national service.

His tenure also saw the rollout of a five-year strategic plan designed to strengthen fiscal discipline, improve transparency, and advance public financial management reforms within the ministry.

Reflecting on these accomplishments, Jones expressed pride in the progress made and confidence in the ministry's future trajectory.

"I am proud of what we have achieved," he said. "I am confident that the MFDP will continue to thrive and make a positive impact on the lives of Liberians."

Jones now transitions to a new role as Deputy Minister of State for Administration at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, where he is expected to continue contributing to governance and public sector reform.

The farewell ceremony drew a cross-section of government officials, ministry staff, and development partners, underscoring the respect and appreciation for Jones' contributions.

For many in attendance, the event was not just a goodbye, but a recognition of a legacy built on practical reforms, institutional strengthening, and a people-centered approach to leadership.