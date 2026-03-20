Liberia: 'Football Must Be Decided On the Pitch'

Former Liberian President and global football icon George Manneh Weah has mounted a strong challenge against the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to withdraw the AFCON 2025 championship from Senegal and award it to Morocco, insisting that the outcome of matches must be determined strictly on the field of play.

In a sharply worded statement issued on March 18, Weah criticized CAF's ruling as a direct contradiction of football's governing principles and warned that such actions could undermine the authority of referees and erode trust in African football.

"In football, the Laws of the Game are clear: the referee on the pitch is the final authority on decisions made during the match," Weah declared. "Once play is allowed to continue and the match is completed, the result obtained on the field must stand."

Referencing the universally accepted Laws of the Game, particularly Law 5, Weah stressed that referees have the ultimate authority over match decisions. "The referee has full authority to enforce the Laws of the Game in connection with the match to which he has been appointed, and his decisions on facts connected with play are final," he emphasized, noting that CAF regulations align with these same standards.

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Weah pointed to the AFCON final involving Senegal and Morocco, stating that despite a walk-off by the Senegalese team during the match, the referee allowed play to continue through to completion, including extra time, resulting in a final outcome on the pitch.

"In the present case of the final AFCON match between Senegal and Morocco, the referee allowed the match to continue after the walk-off by Senegal, and the game was completed, including extra time, with a result obtained on the field of play," he said.

He further explained that the referee's official report categorized the incident as a stoppage rather than a forfeiture and recommended appropriate sanctions for infractions that occurred during the match.

"Additionally, post-match, the referee report noted a stoppage during the match, not a forfeiture, and recommended appropriate sanctions for the infractions during the match," Weah added.

According to Weah, CAF's decision to alter or nullify the outcome of a completed match effectively overrides the authority of the referee and contradicts the very laws that govern the sport. "For this reason, the subsequent decision by a CAF committee, taken after the match had already been concluded, should not override the authority exercised by the referee during the game in keeping with the Laws of the Game," he said.

He warned that allowing such precedent could fundamentally change how football is governed, shifting decision-making power away from match officials to administrative bodies. "Football must be decided on the pitch, not re-decided after the final whistle," Weah stressed. "Otherwise, the beautiful game will head down a slippery slope where committee room officials--not match officials--will be making post-match rulings to override referees' on-field decisions like penalties, offside, and red cards. Where will it end?"

Weah described the CAF ruling as damaging to the credibility of African football, arguing that it undermines confidence in fairness and consistency across the continent. "This decision has further scarred and blemished African football, undermining confidence in the fairness, consistency, and integrity of football on the continent," he said.

Calling for urgent intervention, Weah urged the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and other relevant authorities to act decisively. "I call on the Court of Arbitration for Sport and other relevant authorities to move decisively so that this travesty does not stand," he stated.

The former president also addressed misinformation circulating on social media, distancing himself from claims that he supports CAF's decision against Senegal. "I also want to use this opportunity to clarify that social media posts widely circulating claiming that I support the decision by CAF Disciplinary Committee against Senegal is blatantly false," Weah said. "All those circulating my image and attaching the same to such fallacious statements are advised to refrain."

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Weah's intervention carries significant influence given his stature as one of Africa's most decorated footballers, including winning the Ballon d'Or and being named African Footballer of the Year three times. His comments are expected to intensify debate around CAF's governance and the balance of power between match officials and administrative bodies.

The controversial decision has already sparked widespread reactions among football stakeholders, analysts, and fans across Africa, many of whom share concerns that post-match rulings could undermine the integrity of results achieved on the field. As pressure mounts, attention is now turning to CAS and the broader international football community to determine whether the CAF decision will stand or be overturned in defense of the sport's core principles.