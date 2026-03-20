Liberia: The Pronouncement By EPA to Protect Liberia's Wetlands - 'Is It a Mere Lip-Service?'

Liberia is amongst many countries around the world keen on the Ramsar Convention, when it comes to the protection of wetlands.

This Convention primarily takes wetlands so seriously because of how essential and significant they are; firstly, to the environment, human beings and animals, including fishes and birds.

And based on the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, which Liberia joined in 2003, the Treaty designated five wetlands of international importance as (Ramsar Sites) in our beloved country.

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The Sites are: the Marshall Wetland in Margibi County, the Mesurado Wetland in Montserrado County, the Lake Piso Wetland in Grand Cape Mount County, the Kpatawee Wetland in Bong County, and the Gbedin Wetland in Nimba County.

According to research, the five Ramsar Sites cover a total surface area of approximately 95, 879 hectares and are critical for biodiversity, including mangrove ecosystem and habitats for various bird species.

I do believe that because of the importance of those Sites, countries and organizations are collectively collaborating with the Liberian Government, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to largely ensure that the wetlands in Liberia are protected, not only for the benefit of the Liberian people, but for the people around the world.

In line with the Ramsar Convention, of which Liberia is fully a part, February of each year is set aside as "World Wetland Day" to be celebrated by countries that are signatories to the Treaty.

The Ramsar Convention signed 1971 in Iran, promotes the conservation and sustainability of wetlands around the world, and Liberia is fitted in.

In recognition of the Day's importance, Presidents across the globe, including Liberia's Joseph Nyuma Boakai, will usually release Presidential Proclamations in observance of "World Wetland Day" in their respective localities.

These proclamations emphasize the significance of wetlands in protecting coastlines, mitigating flooding, storing carbon to regulate climate change, and sustaining biodiversity.

However, from the look of things, and the current reality on ground, Liberia's five internationally recognized wetlands are under serious threats from residents, who continue to encroach on them, mainly Mesurado and Marshall Wetlands located in Montserrado and Margibi Counties. I also believe similar threats might as well be ongoing on the other three Wetlands around the country.

Besides the five protected wetlands there are other counties in Liberia, where there are Wetlands (mangroves), Rivercess, Sinoe, Maryland and Grand Kru Counties. Though they are not of international standards, they too are serving similar purposes that need to be protected locally through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) too.

People are not only encroaching wetlands to construct structures to dwell, but using mangrove trees to dry fish. For the Mesurado Wetlands, individuals from mainly West Point Township (canoe men) are involved largely in cutting mangrove trees (business) to have them sold to fish dryers (women) in Township.

The threats, as I stated above, are coming from illegal settlements, weak enforcement of environmental laws, and public neglect, mainly in the Mesurado River and Marshall Wetland's washbowl.

Where are we today? The Mesurado Wetland has 27 Islands and regrettably, over 16 of these Islands had been massively encroached on; while some of the remaining Islands are constantly experiencing intruders, just as the "Rush for Gold" at a mining site.

Just to list a few locations, the Tyler, New Vision, and Madina Islands, Police Academy, on SKD Boulevard, 72nd and Jacob Town, the Peace Island, Iron and Battery Factories, Topoe Village on the Japanese Free Way (formerly Somalia Drive), the Congo Town (Paco Island), the Gaye and Key Hole Communities on the Old Sinkor, Chugbor including Lakpazee, Old and New Matadi, 12th Street, through Saye Town, including Jallah Town, among others.

Let's consider the Marshall Wetland briefly. There are visibilities of encroachment by people and the misuse of the land. Along the Monrovia- Robertsfield route, when you pass Marshall Town before approaching the bridge heading to Tower Hill on the right side, EPA has a billboard posted, and that Wetland is being encroached upon.

And a few feet away from that billboard is another board with an inscription: "Private Land, No Trespassing". Besides, when you take the dusty road leading to the same side, and moving further in, you will see what is being done to the wetland (mangrove).

However, in my inquiries, one of the main reasons provided by some people I spoke with said; "It is because of the huge urban migration". If that is true, are the wetlands the appropriate place for settlement? And if they are moving on wetlands to have them filled in and built on, is it the rightful entity of government, the Environmental Protection Agency stopping them? But I can uprightly say, "NO", because of the rapid filling in of the Wetlands that are currently ongoing.

But by and large and truth to it, Liberia's Wetlands are threatened, which was signaled in a Special Remark Delivering at the 2025 World Wetland Day in Margibi County, EPA's Executive Director, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, underscored the importance of Wetlands and Liberia's commitment to the Ramsar Convention. "The Wetlands play a crucial role in climate regulation, biodiversity conservation, and economic activities, yet they continue to face severe threats from human activities", Dr. Yarkpawolo stated.

The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, is an International Treaty adopted in 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, to promote the conservation and sustainable use of Wetlands as was stated above.

And in 2003, Liberia became a signatory to the Ramsar Convention, committing the country to the protection of its wetlands. Frankly speaking, before Liberia signed that Treaty, its wetlands were said to be conserved, with little destruction taking place.

But interestingly, with this Treaty today, things are going from bad to worse, and in that direction, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) initiated a "Wetland Protection Program" to address these issues and protect these critical ecosystems of Mama Liberia.

Signing up to the Ramsar Convention in 2003, it has been little over twenty years, and let us be true to ourselves, seeing what is happening to Liberia's wetlands, is the happening a myth or real? Is it good or bad? I think it is not just bad; but very, very bad.

Despite the Wetland Protection Program, trespassers continue to invade the country's Wetlands without remorse, knowing that they are harming all o

of us, including themselves, because we all will always experience the negative impacts. Then, at the end of the day, we will call on the government, well-meaning individuals, and humanitarian organizations to help us, especially from flooding.

While I acknowledge some efforts being made literally on policies and frameworks, actions must be taken by the EPA to ensure Liberia's Wetlands are protected, which President Joseph N. Boakai, in his recent Executive Order, gave the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) full enforcement power.

In 2025 World Wetland Day's celebration in Marshall City, under the theme: "Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future"; followed by the 2026 celebration held at John Gbesay Resort on the SKD Boulevard under the theme: "Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage", commitments were made from EPA to indeed protect our Wetlands.

Now, let me be clear, I am not attributing EPA's continued commitments to protect the country's Wetlands to the immediate past and present EPA Executive Directors. No, I am not.

But why this caption, The Pronouncement by [EPA] to Protect Liberia's Wetlands: "Is It A Mere Lip-Service?", It is over many years the EPA has made commitments, but the country's Wetlands continue to be encroached on and are experiencing degradation years after years, without actions to stop the massive destruction.

Furthermore, The Pronouncement by [EPA] to Protect Liberia's Wetlands: "Is It A Mere Lip-Service?" It isbecause where the 2025 and 2026 World Wetland Days were held in Marshall, Margibi County, and at the John Gbesay Resort, Montserrado County, indications showed that Wetlands are under serious threats.

I guess similar World Wetland Day celebrations were held at other Wetland Sites around the country, but the destruction persisted.

My compatriots, just visit the John Gbesay Resort on the 72nd SKD Boulevard and you will see evidence to know what I am saying. Or visit the Tyler Island and Madina, Peace Island and Mud Hole Communities in Oldest Congo Town, amongst other areas and see for yourself.

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It has become mere Lip-Service, because community leaders and other residents residing closer to Wetlands are the very ones involved in the selling of the Wetlands, mainly in Montserrado and Margibi Counties, which is against the Ramsar Convention, actions are not taken against them by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). See massive construction works are ongoing, as EPA assigned employees are in the field and departments that are responsible to enforce the law and stop people for misusing Wetlands, are the same pretending that all are well.

Many years back, authorities of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), complained too much about misusing the Wetlands, because it did not have the enforcement, but now EPA has, and see what is happening to our Wetlands.

To ensure that EPA has the necessary teeth to bite, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai issued Executive Order No. 143 - to "Protect Liberia's Beachfronts, Waterways and Wetlands".

The Executive Order led to the setting up of a Taskforce, which the EPA, Chair and the LLA, Co-Chair with other key government entities like Justice, Internal Affairs, Public Works, Mines and Energy, and Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism including representatives from the Liberia National Police and local municipal authorities.

The "Taskforce" is squarely for coordination and collaboration to put an immediate halt to the immense abuse of the country's environment, mainly Wetlands in the wake of the growing climate change phenomenon.

Due to the gross misuse of the country's Wetlands, with flowery and monotonous commitments coming from EPA, this has prompted Liberia's international environmental partners to allot 3.2 million United States Dollars to protect two of the Wetlands, the Mesurado and Marshall Sites in Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

Considering what is happening to Liberia's Wetlands and continuously hearing from EPA what is being done to protect the Wetlands, it is a big difference and far from the truth, which has led me to piece this writing together; The Pronouncement by [EPA] to Protect Liberia's Wetlands: "Is It A Mere Lip-Service?"

This is my little thought........