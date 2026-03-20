Nigeria: Ex-Rep Member Dumps PDP for ADC in Cross River

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that multiple defections to the ADC are gradually reshaping Cross River's political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Eta Mbora, a former member of the House of Representatives, on Thursday in Calabar, joined the growing list of former federal lawmakers in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Mr Mbora, who represented Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency in the 9th National Assembly, cited the crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the reason for his action.

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He explained that the prolonged internal crisis rocking the PDP had continued to weaken the party.

The former lawmaker described his defection from the PDP was a "difficult" move.

"I am grateful to the PDP for the opportunities it gave me to serve at the local government, state, and national levels," he added.

He also expressed appreciation to his supporters and associates for their loyalty over the years.

Mr Mbora called on his followers and well-wishers to join him in the ADC and take part in the party's ongoing registration and revalidation exercise across their wards.

The ADC is reportedly planning a reception rally for Mr Mbora and other defectors.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that multiple defections to the ADC are gradually reshaping Cross River's political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Mbora's defection comes amid shifting political alignments in Cross River, following the recent moves by former Governor Liyel Imoke and Gershom Bassey, a former senator, to the ADC.

A few days ago, suspected hoodlums disrupted a meeting of the ADC in the Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River, apparently out of fear of the growing popularity of the party in the state.

The hoodlums pulled down canopies, chairs and sound equipment at the venue.

Video clips circulating on Facebook captured the chaotic scene as youths stormed the event venue and scattered the gathering shortly before the meeting commenced.

The ADC reportedly organised the event as part of its activities in the area.

In one of the videos, a background voice is heard shouting: "What is going on in our Bakassi, scatter everywhere. We don't want any (other) party here apart from the APC in Bakassi. Come on, scatter everywhere."