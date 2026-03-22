West Africa: Why the Sahel Is Now the World's Deadliest Region for Terrorism

The Sahel has become the world's most deadly region for terrorism, with nearly half of all global deaths now taking place there. This marks a long-term shift away from the Middle East and North Africa, recent data shows.

The Global Terrorism Index 2026, compiled by the Institute for Economics and Peace, said the region has led global figures for three consecutive years. Data from ACLED, a group that tracks conflict and violence worldwide, also point to high levels of violence across the Sahel.

"The epicentre of terrorism has shifted from the Middle East and North Africa, into the Sahel region of sub-Saharan Africa," the index said this week - adding "the Sahel has suffered a tenfold increase in terrorism fatalities since 2007".

In 2024, more than half of the 7,555 global deaths linked to terrorism were recorded in the Sahel. The trend continued in 2025, with nearly half of the 5,582 fatalities taking place there.

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The index ranked 163 countries using data on attacks, deaths, injuries and hostages. It also noted that total fatalities in the region fell compared to the previous year.

The Sahel stretches along the southern edge of the Sahara desert, from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea, and includes countries such as Mauritania, Mali, Niger, northern Nigeria, Chad and Sudan.

Armed groups expanding

"The central Sahel countries were not only ranked in the top five but also experienced 12 of the 20 deadliest attacks globally," Heni Nsaibia, senior analyst for West Africa at ACLED, told RFI.

The rise in violence is largely linked to the growing presence of jihadist groups and changes in how they operate. Most attacks are attributed to Islamic State affiliates and JNIM, an Al-Qaeda-linked group active in Burkina Faso.

JNIM has shifted its focus towards targeting soldiers rather than civilians and has expanded operations in areas such as western and southern Mali.

"Both JNIM and Islamic State - Sahel Province (ISSP) have expanded in Niger's southern Dosso region and into Nigeria, while Benin experienced its deadliest year to date as a result of JNIM's violent activities," Nsaibia said - adding that the figures do not fully capture how the conflict is evolving.

"Numbers only tell a part of the story."

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Different ways of counting violence can lead to different totals, Nsaibia explained, because some datasets include all forms of political or organised violence, such as battles, air strikes and drone attacks.

"While it is true that fatalities have generally declined and the number of violent deaths is a key measure of conflict, other observable dynamics must also be considered," he said.

"In 2025, there has been an all-time high in kidnappings of foreigners in both Mali and Niger. Economic warfare and its ramifications have become defining features, militant activities have increased in and around major population centers, and the use of drone warfare by non-state armed groups has proliferated."

Regional shifts

Twenty years ago, the Sahel accounted for just one percent of global terrorism deaths.

Burkina Faso, previously the most affected country, saw fatalities fall 45 percent in 2025 to 846, mainly due to an 84 percent drop in civilian casualties, the terrorism index found.

Niger rose to third place, with 703 deaths, more than half of them civilians, while Nigeria ranked fourth with 750 deaths, up 46 percent from the previous year.

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"This marks the highest death toll since 2020, driven by internal instability as well as ongoing conflict between ISWAP and Boko Haram," the index said.

Mali dropped to fifth place, with 341 deaths compared to 604 the previous year.

The spread of violence has also reached coastal West Africa, particularly Benin, which rose to 19th place on the index.

"Benin also appears on the list and is now exposed to conflict dynamics similar to those observed for years among its northern neighbours," Nsaibia said.

Global picture

Worldwide, deaths linked to terrorism fell 28 percent in 2025 to 5,582, while the number of attacks dropped nearly 22 percent to 2,944.

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Only 19 countries recorded worsening conditions, the lowest number since the index began, although several Western countries were among them.

Pakistan became the most affected country in 2025, overtaking Burkina Faso.

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"Deaths from terrorism in Pakistan are now at their highest level since 2013, with the country recording 1,139 terrorism deaths and 1,045 incidents in 2025," the index said.

"This follows a sharp resurgence in terrorist activity driven in part by the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021," it added.

Nsaibia said global crises may be drawing attention away from Africa.

"A concern is that geopolitical changes and successive conflicts and wars elsewhere in the world have diverted attention from Africa in general and the Sahel in particular."

He also warned about the broader impact of violence. "The growing disregard for harm against civilians in the Sahel, in Africa but also globally is to him the biggest concern."