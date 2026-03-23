Ghana Stock Exchange Index Surges Past 15,000 in Record Rally

The Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index crossed 15,000 points for the first time, closing at 15,185.49 on March 10, as Ghana's equity market extended its rally.

The benchmark index has gained 73.15% since the start of 2026, making it the best-performing major stock market in Africa. The latest session saw the index rise 598.32 points, or 4.10%, with total market capitalization reaching 277.97 billion cedis. Trading volumes stood at 2.5 million shares valued at 24.01 million cedis.

The rally outpaces other African markets. Tanzania's DSE All Share Index is up 40.41%, Nigeria's NGX All Share Index has gained 26.00% and the BRVM Composite Index is up 20.45%. South Africa's market has remained near flat, while Morocco's MASI index has declined over the same period.

Financial and insurance stocks have driven gains. SIC Insurance Company has risen 398.33%, while Enterprise Group is up 185.06%. Banking stocks have also posted strong returns, including Access Bank Ghana, GCB Bank and Societe Generale Ghana, each up more than 150%.

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The rally extends beyond financials, with gains in large-cap names such as Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, MTN Ghana and GOIL Company. Despite a depreciation of the cedi from 10.47 to 10.81 per dollar, the index has still gained 67.69% in dollar terms.

Key Takeaways

The surge in Ghana's equity market reflects a revaluation after several years of macroeconomic stress, including debt restructuring and currency volatility. Banking stocks, which were heavily impacted during the domestic debt exchange program, are now leading the recovery as balance sheets stabilize and investor confidence returns. The strong performance in U.S. dollar terms signals renewed interest from foreign investors, who are returning to markets where valuations had compressed significantly. The relative stability of the cedi in early 2026 has supported this trend by limiting currency losses. The rally also highlights the impact of liquidity returning to the market, as both domestic and international investors reposition portfolios toward equities. Ghana's market is benefiting from a combination of improved macro outlook, financial sector recovery and low base effects after prior declines. However, the pace of gains raises questions about sustainability, particularly if earnings growth does not match price increases. Investors will watch for continued macro stability, interest rate trends and corporate performance to assess whether the rally can extend toward the next threshold near 16,000 points.