Nigeria: Dangote Nears Refinery IPO in Deal That Could Reshape Nigerian Market

Dangote Group has appointed Stanbic IBTC Capital, Vetiva Capital Management and FirstCap to lead the planned initial public offering of its refinery business on the Nigerian Exchange.

The transaction, now in preparation, could become the largest equity offering on an African stock market. The group plans to float between 5% and 10% of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, which was built at a cost of $20 billion.

Analysts estimate the refinery could be valued between $40 billion and $50 billion. At that level, the listing could push the total market capitalization of the Nigerian Exchange beyond ₦200 trillion, reinforcing the market's position as one of the largest in Africa.

Stanbic IBTC will coordinate international investor placement, while Vetiva will focus on local distribution and retail investors. FirstCap will target Nigerian institutional investors, including pension funds, as part of the allocation strategy.

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The structure under review would allow investors to subscribe in naira while receiving dividends in U.S. dollars, supported by expected export revenues of about $6.4 billion a year. The model is being reviewed by regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria.

Key Takeaways

The planned listing reflects a shift in how large African industrial assets are financed and owned. By listing a stake in the refinery, Dangote Group is opening access to one of the continent's largest energy assets, which has a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day and is central to Nigeria's fuel supply and export strategy. The proposed dollar dividend structure addresses a key concern for investors in frontier markets, where currency risk can reduce returns. Allowing dividends in dollars backed by export revenues provides a hedge against naira volatility and could attract foreign investors who have been cautious about currency exposure in Nigeria. The size of the transaction also has implications for market structure. A valuation of up to $50 billion would make the refinery one of the most valuable listed companies in Africa, increasing concentration on the exchange but also deepening liquidity. Dangote Group already has a large presence on the Nigerian Exchange through companies such as Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar Refinery and NASCON Allied Industries. The addition of the refinery would further increase its weight in the index. The transaction also reflects broader trends where governments and large corporates use capital markets to finance infrastructure and industrial projects, reducing reliance on bank debt while expanding investor participation in strategic assets.