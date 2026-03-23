Liberia: Women Leaders Push for Reforms to Boost Entrepreneurship in Liberia

Monrovia, March 23, 2026 -- Some of Liberia's most influential women leaders--including former Director General of the Liberia National Fisheries Authority, Emma Glassco, Ms. Ama Harris, Mrs. Vivian Innis McGill, and entrepreneur Tangie Banto--participated in a high-level panel discussion exploring the experiences, strategies, and realities that have shaped their paths to success.

Held on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Liberty Party headquarters in Congo Town, Monrovia, the dialogue formed part of activities marking International Women's Day. The panelists reflected on their personal journeys, professional milestones, and challenges they have navigated across diverse sectors.

Ms. Ama Harris recounted her career trajectory, explaining that she began as a home teacher in 2018 before earning international opportunities, including assignments with the United Nations.

Former Fisheries Authority head Emma Glassco highlighted her leadership in reforming Liberia's fisheries sector and her push for greater women's participation in decision-making. Addressing the realities of working in a male-dominated field, she noted that she leads based on competence and results rather than gender, encouraging women to stay prepared and proactive.

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Mrs. Vivian Innis McGill shared insights from her extensive experience across the private sector, banking, and government, including her role at the Ministry of Gender as Women, Peace and Security Coordinator. She also discussed her entrepreneurial initiatives, through which she has supported more than 300 women across three counties. McGill emphasized resilience, recounting personal challenges during her studies abroad, including temporarily dropping out before ultimately completing her degree.

Entrepreneur Tangie Banto described her journey from living in the United States to establishing a business in Liberia. Beginning with a small pepper market, she expanded into value-added products and is now developing a seasoning brand, including a chicken soup line. She encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to embrace gradual growth, saying, "You don't have to begin big. Start from somewhere and build."

The panelists also discussed systemic barriers affecting women and businesses in Liberia, such as high taxes, rising rental costs, and limited access to financing. Banto noted that small businesses continue to struggle to secure loans from banks and called for stronger government support for local enterprises.

The discussion concluded with a collective call for policy reforms to create a more enabling environment for women-led businesses. The panelists urged lawmakers--including Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence--to champion measures that reduce constraints on entrepreneurs and expand economic opportunities for women across Liberia.