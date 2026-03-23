Africa: Over 25 Liberians Complete EU-Funded Scope Africa Port Security Training

Monrovia, Liberia - March 23, 2026 -- More than 25 Liberians have completed a specialized maritime and port security training under the European Union-funded SCOPE Africa Program.

The program aimed at strengthening port safety, operational efficiency, and regional cooperation across West and Central Africa.

The training, held in Monrovia and attended by officials of the National Port Authority (NPA) and other maritime institutions, forms part of a €12 million initiative running from 2026 to 2030 to enhance security standards in key regional ports, including the Freeport of Monrovia.

The program--Securing Corridors, Ports and Exchanges in Western and Central Africa (SCOPE Africa)--is implemented by Expertise France and Enabel with EU support. It targets ten major ports across the region and promotes compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

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According to Mr. Sandy Cranston, Training Coordinator for the EU SCOPE Africa Program, the initiative is designed to strengthen port professionals' capacity to manage risks, respond to crises, improve cybersecurity awareness, and handle dangerous goods safely. He noted that enhanced cooperation and information-sharing among regional ports are essential for addressing emerging threats in the Gulf of Guinea.

Mr. James Bernard, Managing Director for Administration at the NPA, described the training as a significant advancement for Liberia's maritime sector. He said the participation of NPA staff underscores the government's commitment to improving port governance and ensuring compliance with international safety and operational standards.

Mr. Bernard added that stronger security and operational systems will help protect national infrastructure and attract additional international shipping traffic to Liberia.

The SCOPE Africa initiative also includes training in environmental sustainability, digital port management, and maritime intelligence sharing, supported by regional partners such as the Regional Maritime University in Accra, Ghana. The program aligns with the EU's broader efforts under the Global Gateway Strategy to strengthen maritime security and build resilient infrastructure across Africa.

For Liberia, the training marks an important step toward modernizing its maritime sector, enhancing national security, and positioning the country as a competitive and reliable regional trade hub.