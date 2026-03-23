Liberia: Outgoing NEC Chair Calls for Bold Reforms to Safeguard Future Elections

Monrovia, Liberia - March 23, 2026 - The outgoing Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, has called on the Commission's staff to confront institutional challenges directly and decisively as Liberia prepares for future electoral processes. She made the statement on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the close of a one-day Election Knowledge Management (EKM) workshop held at the European Union Embassy in Monrovia, attended by members of the Board of Commissioners and senior staff of the NEC Secretariat.

The workshop comes at a time when the Commission is undergoing internal reforms and leadership transition, with officials emphasizing the need to strengthen institutional capacity to maintain public confidence in Liberia's electoral system. The National Elections Commission plays a critical role in safeguarding democracy, and stakeholders say continued training and reforms are necessary to ensure credible, transparent, and peaceful elections in the country.

Speaking during the program, Madam Browne Lansanah stressed that the Commission must remain committed to its core values of credibility, independence, and transparency, noting that only a bold and proactive approach will keep the institution on the right path. She expressed confidence that the ongoing reforms within the NEC will position the Commission to successfully manage future elections.

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The outgoing Chairperson is expected to serve until March 31, 2026, following a request by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., as the government completes the transition process within the electoral body. During her tenure, the NEC has received both local and international recognition for conducting elections widely regarded as free, fair, and transparent.

The day-long workshop brought together commissioners and senior staff to review best practices from election management bodies in South Africa, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria, with discussions focusing on improving institutional memory and strengthening administrative systems. Participants examined key areas including digitalization of electoral processes, archiving procedures, management of resources, and alignment with the Commission's 2026-2030 Strategic Plan.

Opening the session, NEC Co-Chairperson P. Teplah Reeves said the training would support ongoing reforms and help improve the Commission's ability to conduct efficient and transparent elections. She also praised development partners for their continued support to Liberia's democratic institutions.

The workshop was supported by the European Union (EU), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Electoral Process Division (EPD), which reaffirmed their commitment to assisting Liberia in strengthening electoral governance, promoting accountability, and ensuring that future elections meet international standards.

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Officials at the program said sustaining public trust in the electoral system remains essential to national stability, stressing that strengthening and professionalizing the NEC is key to protecting Liberia's democracy.