Kenya: Police Seek More Witnesses in Kericho Mass Grave Probe, Promise Impartiality

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) said on Sunday it is seeking additional persons of interest to record statements as investigations intensify following the discovery of a suspected mass grave containing multiple bodies at a cemetery in Kericho County.

Police said officers secured the scene at Makaburini Cemetery shortly after the discovery was reported, and preliminary inquiries were underway to verify the authenticity of the claims and the circumstances surrounding them.

NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said some witnesses had already recorded statements, while investigators were working to locate and interview others who may have relevant information.

"At this preliminary stage, we are seeking to establish the veracity of the claims," the police said in a statement, adding that the investigation would be conducted professionally and transparently.

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Authorities launched the probe after reports emerged that a large grave at the cemetery may contain several bodies. Police and forensic officers visited the site and secured the area to preserve potential evidence.

Earlier accounts provided to police suggested that two local workers who carry out casual burial-related jobs had been hired earlier in the week to dig a large grave.

They alleged that several bodies in body bags were later deposited in the pit by unidentified individuals.

Police said they intend to seek a court order to exhume the bodies to determine the number of victims, establish their identities, and clarify the circumstances surrounding the burial.

The NPS urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with investigators, appealing to anyone with information to report to the nearest police station or contact authorities through emergency numbers or anonymous reporting channels.

Nyaga added that the service remained committed to conducting "impartial, thorough and expedient investigations" in accordance with the law, and further updates will be issued as the probe progresses.