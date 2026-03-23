Kenya: Kericho Mass Grave - Police Investigate Alleged Burial of 14 Mutilated Bodies

22 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Police Serive has launched an investigation following the discovery of a suspected mass grave containing multiple bodies at a public cemetery in Kericho.

Police said the discovery was reported on Saturday afternoon by members of the public at the Makaburini area, about 1.5 km northeast of Kericho Police Station.

A report filed at the station indicated that officers, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and crime scene personnel, visited the site and found what appeared to be a freshly dug grave at the cemetery.

"A report was received from two street boys, aged 26 and 23, both residents of Makaburini," part of the police report read.

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"Their casual jobs include digging graves and burying bodies for monetary gain."

The duo told police they had been hired earlier in the week to dig a large grave at the cemetery.

They alleged that on March 19, a vehicle carrying three people arrived and held a lengthy discussion with the site's caretaker.

The following morning, at around 6am, the same individuals reportedly returned in a white Land Cruiser.

The two men said they were paid to dig a large pit, after which approximately 14 bodies, all in body bags, were placed in the grave.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged burial are ongoing.

Authorities plan to seek court approval to exhume the bodies on Monday.

Efforts are also underway to trace the caretaker for questioning, while detectives continue gathering evidence to establish the identities of the victims and the people involved.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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