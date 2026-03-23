Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Worshippers During Church Service in Kwara

Gunmen on Sunday attacked a worship centre during service in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State.

The incident occurred at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Omugo community, where worshippers had gathered for their regular Sunday service.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that the bandits stormed the premises and began shooting sporadically, creating panic and forcing members of the congregation to flee in different directions.

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Amid the chaos, eight worshippers were reportedly taken away by the attackers, it was learnt.

However, in a twist of events, three of the abducted victims were said to have escaped from their captors, while five others remain in captivity.

The incident is coming few months after bandits attacked a CAC church in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government area, during church service, before they were later released.

The Kwara State Government confirmed the attack, describing it as a disturbing incident and condemning the targeting of a place of worship.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, the government commended security operatives and local response groups for their swift intervention.

The statement acknowledged the role of security forces, forest guards, and local vigilantes in the immediate response, particularly in facilitating the escape of three of the victims.

While condemning the attack, the government charged all security stakeholders to intensify efforts toward rescuing the remaining

victims and apprehending those responsible.

The government also urged continued collaboration among security agencies, community members, and local vigilantes to confront the growing threat of criminal activities in the area.

It further noted that ongoing operations, including forest combing exercises, have yielded progress in curbing the activities of criminal elements within affected communities.

Reassuring residents, the government reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, while pledging sustained support for security interventions across the state.