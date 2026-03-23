Nigeria: Terrorists Abduct Nine Worshippers in Kwara Church, Three Rescued

Suspected terrorists, on Sunday morning, stormed an ECWA Church in Omugo community, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, abducting nine worshippers.

Vanguard gathered that joint security operatives rescued three of the abducted victims during a swift response to the attack.

The incident occurred during the weekly church service, causing panic among worshippers and residents of the area.

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It was further gathered that the assailants invaded the church premises while service was ongoing and whisked away several worshippers into the forest.

Sources said it was after an alarm was raised by some congregants who escaped that a combined team of police, forest guards and soldiers pursued the attackers into the bush, leading to the rescue of three victims.

A credible source from the Kwara South Joint Security Watch, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the development to Vanguard.

He expressed concern that the church is located less than two kilometres from a military base, questioning how the attack occurred.

According to him, "I was told nine worshippers were successfully taken away into the forest after three were rescued by a combination of forest guards, the police and soldiers who went after them.

"We had prior information about a possible attack, and I expected security to be on alert. The church is less than two kilometres from a military base, so one begins to suspect compromise because they will soon demand ransom."

The source also disclosed that four persons recently abducted in neighbouring Babanla community are still in captivity despite the payment of N10 million ransom raised by the community.

"We surely can't continue like this. It is very unfortunate," he added.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, confirmed the incident, stating that security operatives successfully rescued three victims, while efforts were ongoing to secure the release of others.

She said, "We commend the immediate and coordinated response of the security forces, forest guards, and local vigilantes, which led to the rescue of three of the abducted victims and helped to repel the attackers."

Olukoju added that the government had directed security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the safe return of the remaining victims.

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"While commending the immediate response of the security forces and other stakeholders, we task them to ensure that the ongoing manhunt leads to the rescue of the remaining victims and the arrest of the perpetrators," she said.

The commissioner condemned the targeting of a place of worship, describing it as cowardly and unacceptable.

"The Kwara State Government strongly condemns the cowardly targeting of a place of worship under any guise, and we reaffirm that such acts of violence have no place in our communities," she added.

She urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies.

"We call on community members to continue to work closely with security agencies, forest guards and local vigilantes to bring an end to this menace and safeguard our communities," the statement noted.

Olukoju further stated that ongoing forest combing operations had yielded positive results in curbing criminal activities in affected areas.

"We also commend the appreciable progress made in the ongoing combing of the forests, which has significantly curtailed the activities of criminal elements across affected areas," she said.

The state government reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property, assuring residents of sustained collaboration with all security stakeholders.