Nigeria: Tinubu Rallies Governors On Security, Vows Increased Foreign Support

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday tasked state governors to intensify collaboration in tackling insecurity, pledging increased foreign support to strengthen Nigeria's security architecture.

The president spoke when Vice President Kashim Shettima led governors on a traditional Eid-el-Fitr homage to the president's residence in Lagos.

Tinubu expressed gratitude to God for the unity demonstrated during Ramadan, noting that Muslims commenced and concluded the fasting period together in a spirit of shared faith and national cohesion.

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"We thank God that we all started together and ended it together. May Almighty Allah continue to guide us and put our nation on the right path."

He commended the governors for their continued support, stressing that the next phase of governance should focus squarely on addressing insecurity and restoring peace across the country.

"The next phase of our struggle is the challenge of insecurity, and I am making all efforts to ensure we collectively achieve victory over forces threatening our stability."

Tinubu described insecurity as a major obstacle to development, progress, and prosperity, urging all levels of government to remain resolute in confronting the challenge.

"Insecurity is an enemy of development, progress and prosperity. I am glad that we are all mindful of the challenge before us."

He pledged to strengthen Nigeria's international partnerships to secure modern equipment, intelligence support, and training required to combat terrorism and other security threats effectively.

"One of the major discussions in the United Kingdom was equipment and support. We are working to deepen collaboration in these critical areas."

Tinubu disclosed that he also held extensive discussions on Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron on security cooperation and potential support for Nigeria's counter-terrorism efforts.

"I had a lengthy discussion with President Macron, and they are willing to collaborate with us on equipment and support."

The president said Nigeria would leverage its goodwill and existing diplomatic relationships to access resources, including credit facilities, to strengthen its security capabilities.

"We must reach out to partners willing to support us with equipment and training so that we can effectively confront and defeat terrorism."

He also urged state governments to intensify efforts in caring for vulnerable populations, noting that while progress had been made, more could be done to improve social welfare systems.

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"I will not single out any state, but you are doing well and can do better in caring for the vulnerable in our society."

Tinubu warned that global tensions, particularly in the Middle East, could heighten inflationary pressures and erode Nigerians' purchasing power.

"The Middle East crisis will affect inflation and purchasing power, with implications for transportation costs and general living conditions."

He assured that the Federal Government would continue engaging labour unions and other stakeholders to mitigate the economic impact on citizens and maintain social stability.

The president also commended the vice president for his swift response to recent security incidents in Borno, describing his actions as timely and commendable.

"My condolences to Kashim Shettima. I appreciate your immediate return to Borno to convey sympathy and solidarity with the affected communities."

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to investing in technology, intelligence, and security infrastructure to decisively address insurgency and related threats nationwide.

"We are determined to defeat terrorism and all its manifestations. We must come together to secure our nation and guarantee a peaceful future," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governors were led on the visit by the Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, who is also the Chairman, Nigeria Governors' Forum.