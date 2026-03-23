Nigeria: PDP Rift Widens As Wike Camp Defies Turaki, Vows to Hold Convention

ABUJA -- The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party says its National Convention will go ahead as planned, brushing aside fresh legal threats and laying bare deepening divisions within the party, with allies of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike on one side and a rival bloc led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, on the other.

This is a fight over control. The current caretaker leadership insists the courts have already settled that question, while the Turaki group, aligned with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, is heading back to court in a last-minute push to stop the convention, turning the judiciary into the latest battleground in a widening internal crisis.

The position was laid out on Sunday at a press conference in Abuja by Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, National Publicity Secretary of the National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC), who spoke for the leadership currently running the party.

"The judgments of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal have affirmed the legitimacy and authority of the National Caretaker Working Committee as the body duly recognised to steer the affairs of the party at this time.

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"These judicial pronouncements are binding and remain in full force. We therefore urge all members of our party and the general public to be guided accordingly and to disregard any contrary claims or misleading narratives," Jungudo added.

Even with that position, the standoff is far from over. The caretaker leadership revealed that the rival group is making moves in court to halt the convention, escalating the internal battle.

"We are aware of moves by this group led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, to approach courts in Ibadan in a bid to secure an injunction to halt the forthcoming National Convention.

"This is particularly unfortunate, given that the leadership of the party had, in good faith, extended several invitations and opportunities for reconciliation and dialogue. Regrettably, these overtures were ignored.

"We will not allow the collective interest of our party to be derailed by actions that are clearly at variance with these principles," he added.

The caretaker committee also appealed to the judiciary to take note of what it described as attempts to frustrate the party through legal means.

"We respectfully call on the Honourable Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and the State Chief Judge to take judicial notice of these attempts to abuse court processes and frustrate the legitimate activities of our party," he said.

For now, the message from the leadership is blunt: the convention will go ahead on 29 and 30 March 2026 as planned.

"All necessary arrangements have been concluded, and the party is fully prepared to deliver a successful, transparent, and credible convention," he added.

On what happens next after the convention, including control of the party's national secretariat, the spokesman said that would be dealt with in due course.

"That will be addressed after the convention, alongside other national offices," he said.

Questions around zoning of party offices are also still being worked out.

"The zoning committee is meeting later today. The outcome will be made public after it receives the necessary approval," Mohammed said.

Despite the tension, the leadership says it is not shutting the door on reconciliation.

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"Yes, we remain open. As stated earlier, several invitations have been extended, but they have declined to honour them. At this point, we cannot compel them," he said.

For now, there are no concrete terms on the table.

"When both parties have not met, it is premature to speak of terms. Once engagement begins, discussions on terms and conditions can follow," he added.

As for fears that the legal tussle could disrupt the convention, the leadership dismissed them.

"These are separate issues. The Ibadan situation was halted by the courts. In our case, we are acting with the full force and backing of valid court judgments, so there will be no disruption," Mohammed stated.

For now, both sides remain locked in a struggle over legitimacy; one backed by existing court rulings, the other testing its chances through fresh legal action.