Nigeria: Bandits Abduct Worshippers in Kwara ECWA Church

"All necessary operational strategies and intelligence-driven measures are being deployed to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and the arrest of those responsible," said Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, police public relations officer.

Suspected bandits on Sunday morning invaded an Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in the Omugo community, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, abducting worshippers during a weekly service.

A joint security team of police, military personnel, and forest guards rescued three victims unhurt, while five others remain in the custody of the assailants, according to the police command in Kwara State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement, saying the rescue operation was a swift and coordinated response.

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"All necessary operational strategies and intelligence-driven measures are being deployed to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and the arrest of those responsible for this reprehensible act," she said.

The state Commissioner of Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, also confirmed the rescue and ongoing efforts to secure the release of the remaining abductees.

"We commend the immediate and coordinated response of the security forces, forest guards, and local vigilantes, which led to the rescue of three of the abducted victims and helped to repel the attackers," Mrs Olukoju said.

The incident occurred amid rising insecurity in Kwara, including a series of attacks in Kaiama, Edu, and Patigi local government areas that left scores dead and displaced hundreds.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported on attacks in Woro and Nuku communities, where over 176 people were killed, and multiple abductions took place in early February.

A source from the Kwara South Joint Security Watch, speaking on condition of anonymity, said intelligence had indicated coordinated attacks were planned in Ifelodun, Irepodun, and Isin local government areas.

Military and paramilitary units, along with air surveillance, had been deployed in anticipation, but the church attack still occurred.

Residents in Omugo and surrounding communities expressed fear and frustration.

A community leader said the ongoing security operations had not completely eased anxiety.

"We hear about deployments and operations, but the fear has not completely gone. People want to see permanent security, not temporary calm," the leader said.

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Security operatives, including the Police Special Intervention Squad, have been deployed to reinforce efforts, comb forests, and pursue the abductors. The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, condemned the attack as "cruel, unacceptable, and a direct assault on the peace and sanctity of the community and a place of worship."

Community members have been urged to cooperate with security agencies and provide credible information that could aid the ongoing manhunt.

The incident underscores persistent security challenges in Kwara State, despite recent operations such as Operation Savannah Shield, which aimed to dismantle criminal networks in forested areas and had previously led to multiple arrests in the state.

Residents and security experts have continued to stress the need for sustained intelligence-driven interventions to prevent further attacks on civilians and places of worship.