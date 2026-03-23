Nigeria: PDP Crisis - Wike's Camp Accuses Turaki-Led Nwc of Plot to Sabotage Convention

Efforts by the leaders of the Opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to settle the warring factions might have hit the rocks, as the National Caretaker Committee backed by the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has accused the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, led group of plans to sabotage the coming national convention.

The National Convention of the party held in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital last year which produced Taminu Turaki led NWC was nullified by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

On the other side, the Wike - backed caretaker has slated their own convention for March 29-30, 2026 with preparation ongoing.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference on Sunday in Abuja, the National Caretaker Working Committee's National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, insisted that plots are ongoing to get a court in Ibadan, Oyo State to stop their convention.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He however vowed that the convention will go ahead as scheduled, explaining that the judicial rulings are in their favour and the Caretaker Committee is the only recognised PDP leadership.

Flanked by other members of the Committee, Muhammed said, "Let it be clearly stated that the position of the courts on the leadership of the PDP remains unequivocal. The judgments of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal have affirmed the legitimacy and authority of the National Caretaker Working Committee as the body duly recognised to steer the affairs of the party at this time.

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegation, the National Publicity Secretary of the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki faction, Comrade Ini Ememobong said the members of the Caretaker Committee are just crying wolf.

Ememobong told Daily Trust that because they were interested in reconciliation, they even postponed their planned National Executive Committee NEC Meeting and caucus, adding that instead of negotiations the Wike-backed group is always running to the press.

He said "They are crying wolf. We deescalated, even postponed our NEC and caucus meetings just to offer room for reconciliation but what they were doing was to hold meetings where they sat on a high horse issuing 'conditions'

He however said regardless, they are still hopeful that the negotiations will go well and end the issues.

He advised that they should invest their energy in the negotiations instead of "running to the press to spew figments of their imagination."