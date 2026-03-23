Nigeria in Talks With UK, France for Support in Fight Against Insecurity - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, disclosed that he held talks with the governments of United Kingdom and France on how to collaborate with Nigeria in military equipment supply and other forms of support in the fight against insecurity.

Tinubu declared that his government would continue to intensify efforts to tackle insecurity across the country. He assured that citizens' safety and well-being featured prominently at his meetings in the United Kingdom.

Tinubu spoke while hosting Vice President Kashim Shettima and 23 governors at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence, during the Eid el-Fitr celebrations.

He warned that the Middle East crisis could worsen inflation and reduce the people's purchasing power, assuring, however, that his government would continue to help the vulnerable in society.

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He told the vice president and the governors, "Your presence here today and the number show your sincerity, commitment and value for friendship and togetherness. The next phase of our struggle is staring us in the face, and that is the challenge of insecurity in the country.

"I am making all the efforts to ensure that we collectively share the joy of our victory over tyranny. Insecurity is an enemy of development, progress, and prosperity. I am glad you are all mindful of the challenge.

"For me, I have committed to strengthening further the contacts and networks that are necessary. One of the major discussions in the United Kingdom was on equipment and support.

"I can report to you that yesterday, again, I had a lengthy discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron. They are collaborating with us for equipment and support. I am also making frantic efforts to contact other nations."

Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, returned on Friday from a three-day state visit to the United Kingdom, where King Charles III and Queen Camila hosted them.

The president also held a meeting with the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, before he returned to Nigeria for the Eid-el-fitr.

Tinubu said, "We should care more for the vulnerable. I know this Middle East crisis will spike inflation and affect our purchasing power. The labour unions and others will be gearing to ask us to support more due to the effect of the Middle East war and crisis."

The president urged the governors to remain steadfast and resilient in translating their ideas and visions into policies and programmes that directly impact citizens' livelihoods, and supporting the government in tackling the "tyranny" of criminals.

Tinubu advised the governors to provide further incentives to cushion the inflationary effect of the war in the Middle East on energy and transportation prices.

He thanked Shettima for the condolence visit to Borno State, assuring the state of stronger protection through new technology.

Earlier, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, thanked the president for his intervention in the states with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

AbdulRazaq stated, "On behalf of my colleagues, the governors, we bring Your Excellency season's greetings from the people of our various states. We thank the Almighty God for His mercies that saw us through the month of Ramadan.

"We pray that the Almighty God will see us through the period of Lent, and grant us sustainable peace."

He congratulated the president on the successful state visit to the United Kingdom and the investment agreements reached.

The governor said, "While our mission has been to have a good relationship with the United Kingdom, the state visit, first in 37 years, is bold and significant. It speaks to new levels of relationship with Nigeria, and we thank you for it.

"Together, we must see that the issue of insecurity comes to an end."

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AbdulRazaq added, "Regarding state police, discussions are ongoing with various security agencies, led by the National Security Adviser, and the NGF has made its contributions.

"The NGF will take the document to the National Assembly to see how we can have a legislative framework for the state police."

Governors at the meeting included Hope Uzodinma, Imo; Alex Otti, Abia; Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom; Douye Diri, Bayelsa; Hyacinth Alia, Benue; Bassey Otu, Cross River; Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta; Francis Nwifuru, Ebonyi; Monday Okpebholo, Edo; Peter Mbah, Enugu; Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe; and Umar Namadi, Jigawa.

Others were Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kano; Dikko Umaru Radda, Katsina; Ahmed Usman Ododo, Kogi; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos; Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa; Caleb Mufwang, Plateau; Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers; Agbu Keffas, Taraba; Mai Mala Buni, Yobe; and Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo.

Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Usman Kadafur, was also at the meeting.