Nigeria: What You Should Know About Disapora Mortgage, Other Housing Mortgages

Nigeria's housing sector has been a subject of conversation for decades owing to huge housing gap running into millions of units.

Against this backdrop, experts have called for an innovative, sustainable financing solutions as millions of Nigerians living abroad continue to remit billions of dollars annually to support families and invest back home.

According to available data, Diaspora Nigerians totaling about 17 to 20 million persons remitted $20.1 billion dollars to the country in 2024 alone. This figure excludes unrecorded sums sent through informal channels.

Yet, despite this massive financial pipeline, much of these funds remain outside structured investment channels, often flowing into consumption or informal real estate deals riddled with risk.

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To address this challenge, the federal government through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria's (FMBN's) introduced the Diaspora Mortgage Loan initiative.

The Diaspora Mortgage Loan, an initiative of FMBN in collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), represents more than just a housing product.

How diaspora mortgage loan works

The NHF Diaspora Mortgage Loan is designed to provide Nigerians abroad with a structured, secure pathway to homeownership in Nigeria without the need for physical presence.

Daily Trust reports that the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Shehu Usman Osidi said during the current Management's two-year-in-office press conference, noted that the scheme presents a golden opportunity for Nigeria to tap into the huge diaspora economy and translate remittances into homes that Nigerians- whether home and abroad- truly need.

Under the scheme, eligible Nigerians (who must be 18 years and above) in the diaspora must first register with the National Housing Fund (NHF) through the dedicated digital platform created by FMBN. Thereafter, Verification is conducted in partnership with NiDCOM to ensure credibility and transparency.

Participants are then required to make monthly contributions in foreign currency (dollar) based on their income levels, typically ranging from $100 to $200.

This contribution phase is critical, as it establishes eligibility and demonstrates repayment capacity. To qualify for a loan, a contributor must make monthly contributions for a period of at least 12 months.

Once qualified, applicants can apply for mortgage loans up to N100 million through accredited Primary Mortgage Banks, which serve as intermediaries for loan processing, credit checks and documentation.

The loans are offered at a competitive single-digit interest rate of 9 percent, with a maximum repayment tenor of 10 years. Beneficiaries are also required to provide a minimum equity contribution of 10 percent of the property value.

A key feature of the scheme is that loan disbursements are made directly to verified developers or owners of approved housing units, thereby ensuring that funds are tied strictly to property acquisition and eliminating the risk of diversion.

The financed property itself serves as collateral, and comprehensive insurance coverage is included to protect against risks such as fire, burglary and unforeseen events. Repayment is made in naira, with flexible options allowing monthly, quarterly or annual payments.

Importantly, contributors can complete the entire process from registration to loan application and repayment digitally, making the scheme accessible to Nigerians regardless of their location.

Why it matters

Checks by Daily Trust show that for decades, diaspora remittances have served as a financial lifeline for millions of Nigerian households.

However, much of these funds remain fragmented, flowing into consumption or informal real estate deals that often expose investors to fraud and inefficiencies.

Further checks show that the NHF Diaspora Mortga introduces a framework that transforms these remittances into structured, investment-grade capital. Nigerians abroad can now contribute systematically in foreign currency, build eligibility and access mortgage financing to own homes in Nigeria without being physically present.

It provides a critical shift from informal transfers to institutionalized contributions is a leverage that ensures that funds are pooled, tracked and efficiently deployed within the housing finance ecosystem, creating a steady stream of liquidity that can be reinvested into further housing development.

Experts believe that if effectively scaled, projections suggest that capturing a fraction of the diaspora population could generate inflows running into tens of billions of naira monthly, far exceeding traditional domestic mortgage funding sources.

Experts speak

Speaking on the issue, a real estate expert, Bamidele Joshua noted that overtime, Nigeria's dependence on oil revenues and volatile foreign capital has long exposed its economy to shocks, adding that the Diaspora Mortgage Loan presents a compelling alternative, a stable, non-oil source of foreign exchange inflow anchored in human capital.

"Unlike portfolio investments that can exit at the slightest hint of instability, diaspora funds are inherently more resilient and stable, driven by long-term planning, family ties and the desire to maintain roots back home. By denominating contributions in foreign currency and channeling them into mortgage financing, the FMBN Diaspora Mortgage Scheme creates a reliable foreign exchange inflow mechanism that can support macroeconomic stability.

"Housing delivery is often constrained by lack of financing and bankable demand. Developers are reluctant to build at scale without assurance of demand backed by credible funding. This is where the Diaspora Mortgage Loan creates a game-changing dynamic.

"By pre-qualifying diaspora contributors for mortgage loans, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria effectively creates a ready pool of financed buyers. This reduces market uncertainty and encourages developers to embark on large-scale housing projects.

Cities such as Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kano and others stand to benefit from structured housing developments driven by this demand. The result is a virtuous cycle; structured financing drives demand, demand drives construction and construction expands housing supply.," he explained

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He further noted that "Another defining feature of the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme is its strong digital backbone, designed to make participation seamless for Nigerians in the diaspora. Through an integrated online platform, subscribers can conveniently register, make contributions, upload required documents, track their accounts and apply for mortgage loans from anywhere in the world. Through this integrated online platform, traditional constraints of distance and time are completely eliminated.

"Beyond convenience, the platform significantly expands financial inclusion by bringing formal housing finance within reach of Nigerians who previously faced barriers to accessing such services from abroad. It aligns with global best practices in digital financial services, where speed, accessibility and user-centric design are critical.

"Equally important, the digital framework enhances transparency and accountability. Automated processes reduce human interference, minimize errors and cut down bureaucratic delays that often slow service delivery. For users, this translates into a smoother, faster and more reliable experience,"

Asides diaspora mortgage loan, he noted that rent to own, non interest mortage loans among others should be expanded to the informal sector.