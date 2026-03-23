Nigeria: BUK Expels 171 Students Over Falsified Admission Credentials

23 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Tijjani Madabo

The Senate of Bayero University Kano (BUK) has approved the expulsion of 171 students for falsifying their admission entry qualifications.

The decision was taken at the Senate's 433rd meeting held on March 4, 2026, following the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Entry Qualification Irregularities.

The committee was tasked with investigating cases involving discrepancies in admission credentials.

According to the findings, the affected students were found to have presented falsified qualifications to secure admission into the university.

This act constitutes a violation of Section 20.7, Category A (vii) of the University's General Examinations and Academic Regulations (GEAR), which prescribes expulsion for such offences.

In a related development, the Senate also approved the expulsion of Yusuf Muhammad Sani (ENG/18/CIV/00065) of the Department of Civil Engineering for engaging in physical violence against invigilators during an examination.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

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